Georgia Student Wins Top Honors With Mental Health Assessment App Built On The Joget Open Source Low-Code Platform

COLUMBIA, Md., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joget, Inc. is pleased to congratulate Ms. Adya Bhatta, a junior at Northview High School in Johns Creek, GA, USA, for winning first place for the state in the Internet Applications category for 11th & 12th grade division in the annual Georgia State Technology Competition (GaSTC). Bhatta developed an elaborate app for initial assessment and diagnosis of mental health patients on Joget , an open source low-code, no-code application development and workflow automation platform.

GaSTC is an annual statewide technology competition where students in grades 3-12 compete in 16 different technology categories including Internet Applications, Mobile Apps, Robotics, Programming Challenge and so on. Thousands of students from 18 regions across the state compete in the regional competitions and the winners in each category from each region advance to the state level competition. Having won the top place in April from one of the most competitive regions, Fulton County, which spans Metro Atlanta, Bhatta had advanced to the state level in the Internet Applications for the 11th & 12th grade division.

Ms. Bhatta combined her interest in psychology, her experience shadowing psychiatrists over her freshman year summer and her internship with Joget over the last two summers to come up with the idea of the Initial Assessment App for Mental Health patients. She converted the adult level-1 and level-2 patient data capture and assessment forms from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th Edition, DSM-5 from the American Psychiatric Association (APA) to digital forms on Joget, built the diagnostic scoring and assessment logic into Joget processes and created the review hierarchy for the nurse and the doctor who get the initial diagnostic information based on the patient or care-giver inputs.

"In this age of digital and apps, during my shadowing, I was very surprised to see that most of the patient forms and diagnosis were all manual and on paper. Then, during my internship at the Columbia, MD based Mokxa Technologies, LLC, when I learnt how easy it was to develop apps with screens, logic and workflows on Joget, I thought of converting the APA DSM forms and logic into a Joget app. Being recognized by the GaSTC is exciting and encouraging" says Bhatta, talking about her app. Speaking on the occasion, Parminder Sethi, co-founder and CEO of Mokxa said, "Central to our Mokxa Spirit is to provide boundless opportunity for our employees and interns to excel through hybrid thinking by using digital technology to solve problems in business and society through simple means. We congratulate Adya for what she learnt at our internship to meaningful use and for the recognition."

"Enabling 'citizen development' is the whole point of Joget. We have been collaborating with multiple universities in familiarizing the students with low-code development and preparing students for the future with predominance of such platforms as predicted by industry analysts. It is heartening to see even younger students such as Ms. Bhatta picking up on this trend and it is encouraging to be recognized for this," said Raveesh Dewan, CEO of Joget.

About Mokxa Technologies, LLC

Mokxa is a global IT Products, Solutions and Consulting provider with expertise in process and technology transformations including concept, design, development, testing and data architecture. Mokxa offers multiple technological products and solutions in various industries such as Healthcare, High Tech, Insurance and Financial Services. Mokxa also specializes in products and services around Joget, a low-code/no-code and workflow automation platform with scores of implementations and support services worldwide. With a combination of hybrid thinking, domain experience and technology capabilities powered by innovation and passion, Mokxa strives to bring the best value to its customers with the agility and nimbleness of a startup but grounded in the realities of the customer situation.

About Joget, Inc.

Joget, Inc. is the developer of the Joget open source no-code/low-code application platform. Joget empowers business users, non-coders or coders to create enterprise applications across industries and countries. With more than 200,000 downloads, 3,000 installations and 12,000 community users worldwide across various industries (including finance, manufacturing, IT, and more), Joget is a proven platform for a wide spectrum of organizations ranging from Fortune 500 companies to government agencies and small businesses.

