Georgia Power Recognized Nationally As A "Most Trusted Brand" In The Utility Industry

ATLANTA, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Residential customers have rated Georgia Power as a "Most Trusted Brand" according to a study by industry-leading analysts in the energy sector. The company was ranked among top utilities based on communication effectiveness, customer focus, community support, reliable quality, environmental dedication and company reputation in the 2021 Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study from Escalent.

Using a "Brand Trust Index," the study measured customer brand perceptions against 140 electric, natural gas and combination utilities among more than 75,000 US utility customers. The study found that utilities that focused on communication regarding their product options, how they partnered with their communities during the pandemic, and environmental efforts saw the highest increase in customer satisfaction and trust last year.

"Over the last year and a half, we know that our customers and communities have had to navigate the unexpected and adapt throughout the pandemic," said Kevin Kastner, vice president of Customer Service at Georgia Power. "We have also continuously adapted our processes to ensure we're providing our customers across the state with an exceptional experience. By focusing on the resilience of our system and our teams, we will continue serving customers the clean, safe, reliable electricity they need at rates well below the national average."

Resources & services for residential customers

To ensure each residential customer receives world-class service, Georgia Power offers the following resources, services and programs:

Simple Online Account Management - The company is committed to making it simple for customers to manage their monthly bill, payment history and energy usage in one place. With Georgia Power's online portal, customers can start, stop and transfer service, and sign up for paperless billing to reduce incoming paper mail.

The company is committed to making it simple for customers to manage their monthly bill, payment history and energy usage in one place. With Georgia Power's online portal, customers can start, stop and transfer service, and sign up for paperless billing to reduce incoming paper mail. Payment Methods - Customers can easily pay their Georgia Power bills online at www.GeorgiaPower.com with a credit or debit card or with a checking or savings account. The company has eliminated fees associated with credit and debit card payments as well as at Authorized Payment Locations (APLs). APLs are venues that accept Georgia Power payments, posting them immediately and securely. There are more 4,000 APLs across the state including many grocery stores and pharmacies including Kroger, Walmart, Publix, Walgreens and more. Customers can also pay via the Georgia Power Mobile App, which can be downloaded for free from both the App Store (Apple) and Google Play Store (Android).

Customers can easily pay their Georgia Power bills online at www.GeorgiaPower.com with a credit or debit card or with a checking or savings account. The company has eliminated fees associated with credit and debit card payments as well as at Authorized Payment Locations (APLs). APLs are venues that accept Georgia Power payments, posting them immediately and securely. There are more 4,000 APLs across the state including many grocery stores and pharmacies including Kroger, Walmart, Publix, Walgreens and more. Customers can also pay via the Georgia Power Mobile App, which can be downloaded for free from both the App Store (Apple) and Google Play Store (Android). Georgia Power Marketplace - Georgia Power makes it simple for customers to make their home more efficient by offering an online, one-stop-shop for LED lightbulbs, smart thermostats and connected home technology, advanced power strips, water faucets and EV chargers, without having to visit a store. Visit www.GeorgiaPowerMarketplace.com to learn more.

Georgia Power makes it simple for customers to make their home more efficient by offering an online, one-stop-shop for LED lightbulbs, smart thermostats and connected home technology, advanced power strips, water faucets and EV chargers, without having to visit a store. Visit www.GeorgiaPowerMarketplace.com to learn more. Online Energy Checkups - Georgia Power offers quick and easy online energy checkups that provide customized reports for customers to understand their energy use and find ways to save money.

Georgia Power offers quick and easy online energy checkups that provide customized reports for customers to understand their energy use and find ways to save money. Energy Efficiency Programs - Georgia Power is committed to helping residential customers save money on their monthly energy bill. The company offers a variety of products and programs to make customers' homes energy efficient, while keeping them comfortable.

Residential customer service representatives are available to answer questions by phone at 1-888-660-5890 and via online chat. To learn more about Georgia Power's resources, programs and services for residential customers, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/Residential.

Customers can also connect with the company on Facebook ( www.Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter ( www.Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram ( www.Instagram.com/Ga_Power) to receive the latest Georgia Power news and information, including helpful energy efficiency tips and programs, storm tips, outage updates and more.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (SO) - Get Report, America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the Company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the Company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the Company on Facebook ( Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter ( Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram ( Instagram.com/ga_power).

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-power-recognized-nationally-as-a-most-trusted-brand-in-the-utility-industry-301320221.html

SOURCE Georgia Power