Georgia Power Offers Its Top 10 Energy-saving Tips To Help Lower Summer Bills

ATLANTA, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the break in high temperatures recently, Georgia Power is reminding customers to prepare now for the expected return of summer heat. The company is offering its top 10 tips to help customers keep their homes cool and reduce the impact of the hot weather on power bills. As part of continued efforts to help customers save energy and money, the company has made it easy to find the full menu of energy efficiency solutions and advice at www.GeorgiaPower.com/ EnergyEfficiency. In addition to these tips, tools and resources, Georgia Power also offers multiple rate options to fit customers' budgets and lifestyle, and a variety of resources to provide bill payment assistance.

Top TipsGeorgia Power can help customers save money and energy during the heat of summer, and throughout the year. Hundreds of easy energy tips, whether you own a home or rent, are available at www.GeorgiaPower.com. A few simple summer tips to save money and energy include:

Set manual thermostats to 78 degrees in the summer and make the most of programmable and smart thermostats, which help decrease energy use based on your lifestyle. Also, utilizing your ceiling fan can make your space feel up to 5°F cooler, keeping you comfortable and relaxed. Change standard air filters once a month, or pleated filters once every three months, to help your system run more efficiently. It is also important to have your air conditioner professionally serviced to ensure it's running efficiently. Trim plants around outside units so they can receive proper air flow as well. Caulk and weather-strip around your windows and doors. If the caulking is cracked, or the weather-stripping is damaged or peeling, replace the old material. Turn off lights when they're not in use. To help you remember, try leaving eye-catching reminders next to light switches and doorways. Use a smart power strip or unplug electronics when they are not in use to save money and energy. Look for an ENERGY STAR® label when purchasing new appliances and electronics to save on your energy bill. Make sure furniture, curtains, rugs and other items do not block vents and return air registers to help your heating and cooling system operate more efficiently. Replace your current incandescent light bulbs with energy-efficient LED lights. ENERGY STAR-certified LED light bulbs consume up to 75% less energy than conventional incandescent lights, helping you save money and resources. Wash full loads of clothes with cold water and avoid over-drying. Also, clean the lint trap before every load. Set your water heater's temperature to 120°F in unconditioned spaces and wrap your electric water heater with an insulated blanket for additional savings.

Tools and ResourcesGeorgia Power's quick and easy online energy checkup provides a customized report to help you understand your energy use and find ways to save money. Energy Checkup can use your actual power bills to give you a customized report. Just enter information about your home and family to measure how you use energy.

Additionally, Georgia Power's My Power Usage program, a free service-connected to Georgia Power online accounts, allows customers to track their daily energy use online, project their monthly bill and stay within a set energy budget.

Single Family Home Energy Improvement Program (HEIP)The Single Family Home Energy Improvement Program (HEIP) helps Georgia Power customers reduce energy use, save on energy costs and improve the indoor air quality and comfort of their homes. Residential customers can earn rebates from Georgia Power for implementing and installing qualifying energy savings improvements.

Conduct a Rate Plan Review - Flexible Rate Options To Fit Customers' Budgets And LifestylesGeorgia Power reminds customers that as the seasons change, now is a great time to review your current rate plan and ensure that you are on the best rate to fit your budget and lifestyle. Ensuring that you are on the most economical rate plan for your use is one of the most effective ways to keep your energy costs low. Customers can explore details of these Georgia Power rate plans at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Pricing.

Bill Payment Assistance Georgia Power also offers bill payment assistance. The company works with customers to coordinate payment arrangements and discounts such as the Income-Qualified Senior Citizens Discount, and can connect them with community organizations that may be able to help them pay their bill including The Salvation Army's Project SHARE program. Additional information is available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Assistance or via phone at 888-660-5890.

About Georgia PowerGeorgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (SO) - Get Report, America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook ( Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter ( Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram ( Instagram.com/ga_power).

