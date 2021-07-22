Georgia Power Offers Energy Efficiency Programs To Help Customers Reduce The Impact Of Hot Weather On Power Bills

ATLANTA, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power finds many Georgians are unfamiliar with new and existing energy efficiency programs available for residential customers. These offerings can help Georgia Power customers improve the efficiency of their homes to better manage energy usage and power bills, especially in the hot summer months.

While some of the programs offer no-cost tools and resources or rebates to any customers, others are tailored to income-qualified customers, and even provide no-cost home improvements to improve comfort and efficiency year-round for customers least able to afford efficiency upgrades.

Energy efficiency programs for the home include:

Conduct a free, online energy checkup - Take a quick and easy online energy checkup that provides a customized energy usage report and ways to save money. Visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyCheckUp to get started.

Take a quick and easy online energy checkup that provides a customized energy usage report and ways to save money. Visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyCheckUp to get started. Home Energy Improvement Program (HEIP) - The Home Energy Improvement Program (HEIP) helps Georgia Power customers reduce energy use, save on energy costs and improve the indoor air quality and comfort of their homes. Residential customers can earn rebates from Georgia Power for implementing and installing qualifying energy savings improvements.

Home Energy Efficiency Assistance Program (HEEAP) - The Home Energy Efficiency Assistance Program (HEEAP) helps eligible income-qualified customers make free energy efficiency improvements in their single-family home. At no cost to the customer, a program contractor performs the recommended energy efficiency upgrades. Customers can learn more and apply at www.GeorgiaPower.com/HEEAP.

Lighting Program - Customers can replace their incandescent bulbs with LED bulbs to use 90% less energy. Each bulb can save an average of $80 in electricity costs over its lifetime.

Recycle Your Refrigerator with Georgia Power - By recycling a secondary refrigerator or freezer, customers can save an average of $125 in energy costs per year. In addition, through Georgia Power's program, customers can earn $35 and have their working, secondary refrigerator picked up for free.

The company also provides hundreds of easy energy-saving tips for both homeowners and renters at: www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyEfficiency.

