Georgia Power Distributes 8,000 Energy Efficiency Kits And 150,000 LED Light Bulbs Across State

Resources to help income-qualified customers save money and make homes more efficient this winter

ATLANTA, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power today announced a recent distribution of 8,000 energy efficiency kits from the company's Energy Efficiency Program to income-qualified customers across the state. The company also announced a distribution of nearly 150,000 ENERGY STAR® LEDs through partnering food bank facilities. The energy efficiency kits and LED bulbs will provide assistance through free energy efficiency upgrades designed to save customers money and make their homes more efficient.

The kits include items such as:

LED Light Bulbs Single Pack Heat Shrink Wrap Window Kit Switch & Outlet Gaskets Furnace Filter Caulk Gun & 100% Silicone Clear Caulk V-Seal Weather Strip Foam Tape for Windows Pipe Insulation Wrap

Georgia Power's Residential Specialty Lighting Program is also working with six Georgia-based food banks around the state to distribute more than 37,000 four-packs of ENERGY STAR® LEDs, program educational flyers and reusable grocery bags. The distribution of these 150,000 LED bulbs will help recipients save on their energy bill and usage, as LEDs use up to 90% less energy than incandescent bulbs, and last 15-25 times longer*.

Food bank partners include: Atlanta Community Food Bank, Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, Georgia Mountain Food Bank, Golden Harvest Food Bank, Middle Georgia Community Food Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank.

To learn more about Georgia Power's Residential Specialty Lighting Program, visit www.georgiapower.com/lighting.

Saving Made EasyGeorgia Power encourages customers to find even more ways to save by accessing energy saving tools and resources online at GeorgiaPower.com/Save, including hundreds of easy energy efficiency tips, a free online energy checkup and a variety of rebates and incentives for both homes and businesses.

Additionally, Georgia Power's My Power Usage program, a free service connected to many Georgia Power online accounts, allows customers to track their daily energy use, project their monthly bill, and set daily or monthly usage alerts.

*For more information about ENERGY STAR® LEDs, visit www.energystar.gov. ENERGY STAR is a registered mark of the US EPA.

About Georgia PowerGeorgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (SO) - Get Report, America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook ( Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter ( Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram ( Instagram.com/ga_power).

