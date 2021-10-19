Georgia Plastic First To Accept Cryptocurrency For Cosmetic Procedures In Georgia

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Plastic and Reconstructive surgery, Atlanta's premier plastic surgery center, has announced they will now accept Cryptocurrency powered by blockchain payment processor BitPay. Georgia Plastic is one of the first major Plastic Surgery center to accept Cryptocurrency for surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures.

Patients will now be able to pay for cosmetic services at both Georgia Plastic & Amachi MedSpa using approved crypto wallets. With over 100 million crypto wallets in use globally, patients will use their preferred native wallet to make a payment with their cryptocurrency. This payment system supports major wallets like Blockchain.com, BRD, Metamask, BitPay, and more to make purchases in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Litecoin (LTC), and 5 USD-pegged stablecoins (GUSD, USDC, PAX, DAI, and BUSD), along with the other Crypto Wallets and Exchanges such as Coinbase, etc.

"Over the last few years, we've seen how much power Cryptocurrency has and we expect this to continue to grow." Said Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Stanley Okoro. "We have a diverse patient population that resides around the world. We are excited to offer this new method of payment to meet their needs and continue to trailblazer innovation in patient care in the aesthetic industry."

Georgia Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery is a world class full-service Plastic surgery center established in 2010 offering surgical and non-surgical procedures and treatments by Board-Certified Plastic Surgeons and Physician Assistants. It offers a wide range of non-surgical and surgical cosmetic treatments from facial rejuvenation, body contouring with BodyTite, Brazilian buttock lift, breast enhancement, fat transfer, Smartlipo, liposuction, tummy tuck, to hair transplant with SmartGraft, & vaginal rejuvenation. It's MedSpa, AmaChi MedSpa offers non-surgical & anti-aging procedures such as Coolsculpting, cellulite reduction, EmSculpt, EmTone, Laser hair removal, Microneedling, Morpheus8, and more.

Follow @GeorgiaPlastic on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat, and YouTube

Photos: https://www.prlog.org/12890014

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-plastic-first-to-accept-cryptocurrency-for-cosmetic-procedures-in-georgia-301403600.html

SOURCE Georgia Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery