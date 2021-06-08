Georgia-Pacific To Invest $200k In Sweetwater ISD Career Technology Program

SWEETWATER, Texas, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweetwater students entering the manufacturing workforce in 2022 will benefit from a new partnership between the school system and Georgia-Pacific. Today the local gypsum manufacturer is announcing that it is investing two hundred thousand dollars into the school's career and technical education (CTE) program in hopes of giving students the foundational knowledge and skills needed to be successful in the workforce.

"It has always been our mission to ensure that every student is successful in all aspects of their learning for life," said Dr. Drew Howard, Sweetwater Independent School District Superintendent. "While some students will go to college, others will seek to enter the workforce upon graduation. By expanding our career and technology program to include industrial worksite education, we are giving students the tools they need to find a job—and at the same time—be confident in their ability to perform it well."

The grant funding allows Sweetwater educators to redesign existing curriculum structures and learning spaces beginning with Pre-K to include real world application and learning experiences that focus on problem solving, collaboration and teamwork. On the high school level, students will receive OSHA (Occupational Safety Health Administration) training and exposure to safe operating procedures.

"Under this program, three teachers will be trained to teach and certify students in general OSHA standards," said Dr. Jared Duncum, Chief Academic Officer for Sweetwater ISD. " Georgia-Pacific's funding gives us the ability to embed this certification into the CTE pathways of Animal Science, Applied Agricultural Engineering, Food Science & Technology, and Law Enforcement."

According to Larry Bills, Sweetwater ISD Director of CTE, there are 265 students currently enrolled in the CTE programs who have the opportunity under this partnership to be certified in OSHA along with understanding general operation and safety procedures in industrial settings. "This enhanced curriculum will definitely be a game changer for many of our students who are seeking immediate employment upon graduation."

Working closely with educators and sharing knowledge on ways to continue to strengthen a community's workforce is paramount to Georgia-Pacific. "As one of the larger industries in Nolan County, we understand the importance of creating long-term value for the communities we call home," said Brent Paugh, President, Georgia-Pacific Gypsum. "We see education as an area where Georgia-Pacific can truly make an impact within our community by helping narrow the opportunity gap and providing equal access to quality education. It is critical that we invest in our future leaders and give them the resources that will provide a foundation to build upon, and hopefully come work with us one day."

The news of the Sweetwater ISD and Georgia-Pacific partnership comes on the heels of the company's announcement to build a $300 million dollar wallboard plant in Nolan County. The new facility will be located adjacent to Georgia-Pacific's existing gypsum plant, on Highway1856, off Interstate 20, and will incorporate state-of-the-art production processes. The two operations combined will be capable of supplying customers and distribution partners with more than 1 billion square feet of gypsum products each year.

About Georgia-Pacific

SOURCE Georgia-Pacific