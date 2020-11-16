Georgia-Pacific Completes $100 Million Expansion Of Bowling Green Dixie Facility

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-Pacific, a world leader in the manufacturing of paper and wood products, announced earlier today the completion of a $100 million expansion at its Dixie manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The Bowling Green plant produces Dixie paper plates and bowls in varying sizes. The 18-month expansion project included a new printer, additional plate-forming presses and an 80,000-square-foot operations building, all designed to help meet customer demand in a growing and competitive market. The investment resulted in the creation of more than 70 full-time jobs, increasing total employment at the plant to more than 200 people.

To celebrate the start-up of the new operations area while also maintaining effective COVID-19 distancing and safety protocol, Georgia-Pacific hosted a virtual ribbon cutting event with local employees and community leaders.

"This investment is about our customers and consumers, and I am incredibly proud of our Bowling Green team and excited about this growth and expansion," said David Duncan, executive vice president for Georgia-Pacific's Consumer Products Group. "Demand is strong and growing for our Dixie plates and bowls, and this expansion will allow us to produce more of those products that are valued for their unique combination of convenience and performance."

Bowling Green is one of two facilities Georgia-Pacific operates in Kentucky. The second is a Dixie facility in Lexington that produces cups. Statewide, the company employs nearly 500 people directly, pays $29 million in direct wages and benefits and creates approximately 1,000 indirect jobs. Since 2013, the company has invested more than $200 million in its Kentucky operations.

"I'm proud to celebrate this significant investment and what it means for job growth, wages and economic health in one of Kentucky's great cities," Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said. " Georgia-Pacific is a significant employer in the Commonwealth and is helping us sprint forward as we mark the completion of this nearly $100 million project. Thank you, and congratulations to Georgia-Pacific, Bowling Green and Warren County for this great addition to Kentucky's proud manufacturing sector and our state's economy."

Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson participated in the virtual ribbon cutting event.

"On behalf of the City of Bowling Green, we celebrate with Bowling Green Dixie on their newest expansion," Mayor Wilkerson said. "This team was an absolute pleasure to work with from the very beginning of this project, all the way through. Congratulations are in order, and we look forward to many great days ahead and many more outstanding Dixie products being produced."

Originally built in 1991, the Bowling Green plant has seen several expansions in its nearly 30 years. Production at the facility represents approximately one quarter of all paper plates and bowls produced by Georgia-Pacific. The Dixie product line includes a variety of premium, disposable paper plates, bowls, cups and cutlery.

"This is an exciting investment for our employees and our community," said Jimmy Lindsey, Bowling Green plant director. "We thank Mayor Bruce Wilkerson, Bowling Green Chamber President Ron Bunch and all our community friends and neighbors for their support as we worked through this project. This investment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our highly-skilled team and their efforts to continuously create value for our customers."

Georgia-Pacific has several open roles at the Bowling Green Dixie plant. For those interested visit www.gp.com/careers to learn more.

About Georgia-Pacific Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers, nonwoven fabrics, building products and related chemicals. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs more than 30,000 people directly and creates approximately 89,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us. For news, visit: gp.com/news

