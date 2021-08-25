Georgia, California Students To Hear From Astronauts On Space Station

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Students in Georgia and California will each have an opportunity this week to hear from astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Students in Georgia and California will each have an opportunity this week to hear from astronauts aboard the International Space Station. The Earth-to-space calls will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

On Monday, Aug. 30, NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide will answer prerecorded video questions from students at The Lovett School in Atlanta, Georgia, beginning at 10 a.m. EDT. The Lovett School is a K-12 independent school that counts Kimbrough among its alumni. Students from Breakthrough Atlanta, a study-skills initiative for underserved students in Metro Atlanta at Lovett, will also participate in the event.

The event will be held virtually. Media interested in more information about Lovett, the questions submitted to astronauts, or other details should contact Janie Beck at 404-262-3032 x1334 or janie.beck@lovett.org.

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet will answer prerecorded video questions from students of the William S. Hart Union High School District in Santa Clarita, California, beginning at 1:25 p.m. The downlink is facilitated by the La Mesa Junior High School, with an overarching educational theme of "Your future will be out of this world!"

The event will be held virtually. An in-person celebration will be held at La Mesa Junior High School to coincide with the live downlink. Media interested in in more information about LaMesa, the questions submitted to astronauts, or other details of the event should contact Dave Caldwell at 661-312-2590 or dcaldwell@hartdistrict.org.

Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance, and interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Astronauts living in space on the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Network's Tracking and Data Relay Satellites.

For more than 20 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked on the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Through Artemis, NASA will return astronauts to the Moon, with eventual human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers - the Artemis Generation - ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

