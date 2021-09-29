Georgia Businesses And Workers Urge Senators Ossoff And Warnock To Support Clean Energy

Local leaders discussed the benefits of growing renewable energy in Georgia, applaud the Senate delegation for supporting the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

ATLANTA, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In preparation for the impending vote on the historic Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) alongside local stakeholders joined the offices of United States Senators Jon Ossoff and Rafael Warnock for a roundtable discussion about renewable energy expansion. Senators Ossoff and Warnock, both supporters of the infrastructure package in the Senate, addressed the benefits of increased renewable energy investment for Georgia's workforce and economy.

"I am leading the effort to supercharge American solar because we must transition to clean energy and we must make it in America," said U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff.

Watch a recording of the event here.

"The country is at a brink of an infrastructural revolution," Allison Kelly, Advocate and Executive Director at The Ray said. "The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would not only update our roads and bridges but will catapult clean energy jobs statewide."

"Clean energy initiatives not only bring environmental benefits to our communities; they also bring an influx of stable, good-paying jobs," Jonnell Carol Minefee, Managing Partner for Solar Tyme USA said.

The state of Georgia has already accomplished great strides in renewable energy. The clean power industry has invested $4 billion in renewable energy projects while host communities have seen $23.2 million in state, local, and property tax payments. The budget reconciliation bill calls for a long-term clean energy tax platform, which would level the playing field for renewable energy businesses and boost investment for the industry. Both will help accelerate our workforce and provide communities nationwide with economic and environmental benefits.

"Solar energy's record-low prices are putting Georgia in a prime position to invest in a clean energy infrastructure without raising utility prices for communities throughout the state," Montana Busch, Co-Chair of the Georgia Solar Energy Association and President of Alternative Energy Southeast said.

The renewable energy industry supports 7,300 jobs in the state. Georgia has 2,305 megawatts of operating wind, solar, and energy storage projects, which is equivalent to powering 375,000 homes.

"Renewable energy expansion will allow for Georgia communities to see a boost in jobs during a time when economic recovery is needed," State Representative Demetrius Douglas said.

"Accelerating renewable deployment in Georgia will result in more high-quality jobs. With the right policies in place, the renewable industry can put millions of Americans back to work, achieving the greenhouse gas emissions reductions necessary to avoid the worst impacts of climate change," said Gregory Wetstone, President and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE).

About ACORE:For more than 20 years, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) has been the nation's premier pan-renewable nonprofit organization. ACORE unites finance, policy, and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-businesses-and-workers-urge-senators-ossoff-and-warnock-to-support-clean-energy-301388276.html

SOURCE American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE)