George Weston Limited Announces The Closing Of The Sale Of Its Weston Foods Fresh And Frozen Businesses

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - George Weston Limited ("George Weston" or the "Company") (TSX: WN) today announced the closing of the previously announced sale of its Weston Foods fresh and frozen bakery businesses to affiliated entities of FGF Brands Inc. ("FGF").

Prior to closing, George Weston and FGF agreed on a revised purchase price of $1.1 billion for the transaction, as well as certain other amendments, including an adjustment to the working capital provisions as a result of seasonal fluctuations in inventory and accounts receivable.

George Weston continues to work toward completing the previously announced sale of its ambient bakery business - comprised of cookies, cones, crackers and wafers - to affiliated entities of Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC.

About Weston Foods' Fresh and Frozen Bakery Businesses

The Weston Foods fresh and frozen bakery businesses comprise a leading North American manufacturer, serving retail and foodservice customers with packaged fresh bread and rolls and alternatives, as well as frozen and artisan bread and rolls, cakes, donuts and pies throughout Canada and the United States. The company produces private label products and many well-known brands including Wonder®, ACE Bakery®, Country Harvest®, D'Italiano®, Casa Mendosa™, Dave's Killer Bread* and Gadoua®.

About George Weston Limited

George Weston Limited is a Canadian public company founded in 1882. The Company operates through its two reportable operating segments, Loblaw Companies Limited and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. Choice Properties owns, manages and develops a high-quality portfolio of commercial retail, industrial, office and residential properties across Canada.

About FGF

FGF Brands is a Canadian, family-owned bakery company founded in 2004. "A technology company that bakes," FGF combines innovations in robotics, AI systems, and supply chain solutions with a commitment to making quality food with the cleanest possible ingredients. FGF operates in 7 bakery categories and owns multiple brands, including Stonefire Authentic Flatbreads and Simple Joys Bakery, manufactured in bakery locations across Canada and the United States, with its Home Office in Toronto, Ontario. FGF takes a product-first approach to its business, with a focus on long-term capital investment, focused Team Member development, and a culture of continuous improvement.

