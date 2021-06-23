George Washington University Online High School Celebrates Class Of 2021 And 10th Anniversary With Virtual Ceremony

The George Washington University Online High School (GWUOHS) will celebrate the Class of 2021, and the full-time online private school's 10 th anniversary, during a virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

The ceremony will recognize the 74 GWUOHS students worldwide who comprise the school's largest-ever graduating class. Collectively, the Class of 2021 reports that it has been offered more than $7.5 million in scholarships and awards from a number of higher education institutions and organizations.

Members of the graduating class report having been accepted to colleges and universities around the world, including Boston University, Cornell College, Miami University (Ohio), Michigan State University, New York University, Rice University, Spelman College, University of Pennsylvania, and University of Southern California.

"Our graduating students have faced a year unlike any other with the determination to succeed and accomplish this important milestone," said Alison Mistretta, Head of School at GWUOHS. "I am excited to see what the next chapter holds for these talented students as they pursue their dreams. There is no doubt in my mind that they will be leaders who make an impact no matter where they go next."

GWUOHS is an online college preparatory academy for students in grades 8-12. Students enroll from across the U.S. and around the world, receiving a rigorous, personalized education. The school's curriculum is completed by a unique Journey's Symposium, which promotes self-awareness, leadership, service, and personal success.

To celebrate the 10 th anniversary of GWUOHS, the guest speakers for the ceremony will include both student speakers and an alumnus. In addition, students will be recognized with awards for their leadership, academic excellence, and community contributions.

Details of the event are as follows:

WHAT: The George Washington University Online High School Virtual Commencement WHEN: Saturday, June 26, 2021 | 1 PM EST WHERE: Virtual - Link available upon request

About The George Washington University Online High School

The George Washington University Online High School (GWUOHS) is a full-time online private school accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and School Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools. GWUOHS gives parents and students in grades 8-12 the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, a Stride Company (LRN) - Get Report. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about GWUOHS, visit www.gwuohs.com.

