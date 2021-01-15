George Mashini Joins Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe As An Operating Partner In The Firm's Technology Group

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the technology and healthcare industries, announced today that George Mashini has joined the firm as an Operating Partner.

Mr. Mashini has over 15 years of technology leadership experience. Most recently, he was Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Technology Officer at Quick Base, a WCAS portfolio company offering a leading low-code development platform. As Chief Revenue Officer at Quick Base, he led a complete transformation of the company's go to market program including rebuilding the sales team, which resulted in a significant increase in bookings and more than doubling in the number of enterprise accounts. While serving as Chief Technology Officer, he revamped Quick Base's cloud platform, which drove strong expansion in enterprise adoption.

Prior to Quick Base, Mr. Mashini served as President of Hexagon AB's platforms division, where he primarily focused on the development of IoT technologies and the global go to market of those technologies across several industries. He was also Chief Executive Officer of Catavolt, Inc., a global provider of enterprise mobility solutions, which he successfully scaled and sold to Hexagon AB.

Mike Donovan, WCAS General Partner, said: "We have worked with George for many years at Quick Base. We are pleased that he is now joining WCAS given his deep experience in enterprise software. He will work closely with our Technology team to evaluate potential investments and partner with our portfolio companies to maximize value creation."

George Mashini added, "I have partnered with WCAS for several years while working at Quick Base and I am excited to join the team given the firm's long and successful track record of building world class technology and healthcare companies."

Over the past four decades, WCAS has successfully invested over $11 billion of equity in 105 technology companies through its 13 private equity funds.

About Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: technology and healthcare. Since its founding in 1979, the firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. The firm has raised and managed funds totaling over $27 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit www.wcas.com.

