George Hornig Named Chairman Of The Xometry Board Of Directors

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xometry, the largest U.S. marketplace for on demand manufacturing, announced today that George Hornig will serve as the company's first Chairman of the Board. Hornig has served on Xometry's Board of Directors since the company was founded in 2013. He has been a senior executive at large, global financial institutions for nearly 40 years as well as a venture capitalist. Hornig currently serves as the Chairman of The Seed Lab, an early stage venture capital fund, and co-Chairman of Healthwell Acquisition Corp.

"I am looking forward to serving as Chairman of Xometry," Hornig said. "It is the capstone of my career to help Xometry grow from inception to the unique custom, on demand manufacturing platform it is today. Given the $260 billion size of the addressable global market, Xometry has a tremendous opportunity to continue its growth, including the introduction of additional services like cash flow financing and supplies. Moreover, Xometry's thousands of manufacturing partners are largely small manufacturing businesses, so it makes me proud to be part of a company that helps these companies thrive."

"George has been an outstanding Director and advisor to Xometry since our founding," said Randy Altschuler, Xometry's CEO. "His guidance has helped Xometry become the largest marketplace for on demand manufacturing. We're thrilled for him to lead Xometry's Board as we continue to grow our business."

Hornig is an experienced global financial industry executive having held leadership roles at PineBridge Investments, Credit Suisse Asset Management, Deutsche Bank, Wasserstein Perella & Company (where he was a co-founder), and The First Boston Corp. Before entering financial services, he practiced law with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher, and Flom. Hornig holds an AB, MBA, and JD from Harvard University.

About Xometry Xometry is the largest marketplace for on demand manufacturing, connecting customers with optimal manufacturing solutions through patented AI technology. Xometry provides on-demand manufacturing, industrial supply materials, and financing solutions to a diverse customer base, ranging from startups to small manufacturers to Fortune 100 companies. Xometry's global network of thousands of partner manufacturing facilities enables us to maintain consistently fast lead times while offering a broad array of capabilities, including CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, and urethane casting. Xometry's customers include BMW, Dell Technologies, General Electric, Bosch, and NASA. Additionally, Xometry offers its supplier network an array of financing solutions to improve cash flow and achieve better growth and efficiency. For more information, visit xometry.com or follow @xometry.

