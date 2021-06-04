George Floyd's Brother, Terrence Floyd, Endorses Brooklyn Borough Candidate Bishop Lamor Miller Whitehead

NEW YORK, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brother of George Floyd , Terrence Floyd , has just endorsed Bishop Lamor Miller Whitehead as the next Brooklyn Borough President where the election for this seat will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Terrence Floyd and Bishop Lamor Miller Whitehead bonded over the death of their loved ones. George Floyd's death sparked a rage and set the tone towards the end of systemic racism in America that will never be forgotten while Arthur Miller, a businessman, was killed by NYPD in 1978. "I was just a kid when my father's life was taken," states Bishop Lamor Miller Whitehead.

While everyone rallied around Terrence Floyd during the height of media coverage, he goes on to state, "I'm endorsing Whitehead straight like that. He understands my story. I understand his story. This is an automatic brotherhood right here. He showed me love when I needed it."

"We're Brothers for life!" states Bishop Lamor Miller Whitehead.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Whitehead pushes to abolish systemic racism within several facets of New York City Government. "I will fight to reform New York's criminal justice system by erasing Broken Windows of policing. I will support expanding bail reform—as 95% of the people jailed on Rikers Island are black and brown and often too poor to make bail. Developing reentry programs is also at the top of my list of priorities once elected as Brooklyn Borough President," states Bishop Lamor Miller Whitehead, who is the only candidate with a plan to fight systemic racism.

"Also, I dedicate my campaign plan for the borough of Brooklyn to Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman elected to the United States Congress, representing New York's 12th congressional district, a district centered on Bedford- Stuyvesant."

Outside of running for Brooklyn Borough President, Bishop Lamor Miller Whitehead is the pastor of Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries (LOTIM)with locations in Brooklyn, New York and Atlanta, Georgia. With a mission developed to engage and assist members into developing their very own relationship with God, Bishop Whitehead sees fit to expand into the masses to take office in order to be the voice to his peers of prominence in Brooklyn.

For more information on Bishop Lamor M. Whitehead, you may log on to his website at www.whiteheadforBK.com or Press Contact: Lynn K. Hobson at (347) 385-4092.

