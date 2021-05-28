George Floyd Foundation To Host A Commemorative Concert On May 30th In Houston, To Mark The One Year Anniversary

HOUSTON, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO: The George Floyd Family, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Stacey Abrams, Tamika Mallory, Tamela Mann, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Kierra Sheard, Leela James, Trae Tha Truth (2021 Billboard Music Awards Change Maker Honoree), Stokley Williams (Mint Condition), Rhonda Ross, John P. Kee, MAJOR, Rhonda Mclemore, Se7en, Nakitta Clegg-Foxx, Isaac Carree, Joshua Rodgers, Shareeduh Mcgee (President, George Floyd Foundation and George's 1st cousin), Dr. Remus E. Wright (Senior Pastor) and Mia K. Wright Co-Pastor, Fountain of Praise, Pastor Jamal Bryant, Gene Moore with Kyle Turner, JaiCei, The Phillip Hall Singers, The George Floyd Ensemble and more.

George Floyd Commemorative Concert on May 30th in Houston #JusticeForGeorge and Many More

WHAT: The George Floyd Commemorative Concert will be held in Houston, TX. , Sunday, May 30, 2021 to commemorate the one-year marking of George Floyd's tragic death and serve as a reminder of the continued fight for #JusticeforGeorge and so many others who have lost their lives unjustly. It will be an All White Affair presented by The George Floyd Foundation.

WHEN: Sunday, May 30, 2021 (6:00pm - 8:00pm CT)

WHERE:The Fountain of Praise in Houston (The same location where George Floyd 's funeral was held) 13950 Hillcroft Ave., Houston, TX 77085 Attendance: Open To The Public, with Limited Covid Compliance Capacity Link To Register to Attend: https://www.tfop.org/georgefloyd

Media:Media must submit requests for coverage in advance for approval. Event is Live and Onsite Coverage Available (Subject to space availability). The event will be streamed live at www.tfop.org, Facebook and YouTube

WHY:The George Floyd Foundation (GFF) was founded by the family of George Floyd as a response to the brutal murder of George Floyd that occurred for 9 minutes and 29 seconds, by the hands of the Minnesota Police Department.

George's 'I can 't breathe 'plea for his life was a cry heard around the world. GFF is dedicated to ensuring that George's plea never goes unanswered, that George's voice is never again silenced and that the community is served by achieving greater access to social justice education and advocacy, youth services and workforce development programs to assist with relieving the burden of inequality and injustice. Website: https://www.thegeorgefloydfoundation.org

Media Contact: Priscilla Clarke, Clarke & Associates, LLC 240-476-9643, priscilla@clarkepr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/george-floyd-foundation-to-host-a-commemorative-concert-on-may-30th-in-houston-to-mark-the-one-year-anniversary-301301420.html

SOURCE George Floyd Foundation