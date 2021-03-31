GeoPark Announces The Filing Of Its Form 20-F For Fiscal Year 2020

GeoPark Limited ("GeoPark" or the "Company") (NYSE: GPRK), a leading Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Ecuador, hereby announces the filing of its...

GeoPark Limited ("GeoPark" or the "Company") (GPRK) - Get Report, a leading Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Ecuador, hereby announces the filing of its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

GeoPark's Form 20-F can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Investor Support section of the Company's website at www.geo-park.com. In addition, Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's audited financial statements, or its complete 2020 Form 20-F including audited financial statements, free of charge, by requesting a copy from the investor relations team.

