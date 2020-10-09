Geojam And Tall Girl's Star Ava Michelle Celebrate Release Of Her New Single 'Island'

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geojam , the ultimate social media platform for music, and Ava Michelle, best-known from Dance Moms and star of Netflix Comedy Tall Girl celebrate her newly-released single 'Island'. To mark the launch, Michelle and Geojam have created 'Ava's Favorite Things' and VIP experiences exclusively for the app - fans and friends have the opportunity to earn points on Geojam for listening and exchange those points for boxes filled with a collection of products from Marc Jacobs, Maybelline, Olay, Juicy Couture x Kappa, Tentree, Hemnes, Pratt Daddy & IOUS as well as an exclusive 'behind the scenes with Tall Girl' experience and more.

" Geojam is thrilled to partner with Ava Michelle on her new single release and offer our users the best opportunities to engage with their favorite artists. Community is at the heart of everything we do and we're proud to be playing a role in how the world experiences music together," said Sarah Figueroa, CEO and Founder of Geojam.

"I'm beyond excited to share 'Island' with my fans, my friends and my Geojam family - and present my absolute favorite products along with fun, one-of-a-kind experiences to celebrate it all," said Ava Michelle, Singer, Dancer, Actress.

Users of Geojam can actively engage with artists, connect with other fans and discover and share music with friends - all while earning points to redeem for exclusive experiences and merchandise in the Jam Shop. To take part download (IOS) and be a Geojam user.

ABOUT GEOJAMAs the ultimate social media platform for music, Geojam allows everybody to experience music together. The rewards-based community gives users the opportunity to share music with their friends and engage with artists like never before.

