Geojam And Machine Gun Kelly Launch First-Ever 'Billboard Challenge'

Users of Popular Music Social Media App Compete for Chance to be Featured on Billboards in Los Angeles with No. 1 Artist

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geojam , the ultimate social media platform for music, and this weeks' top of the billboard chart artist Machine Gun Kelly announce the MGK Billboard Challenge - a two-week event where Geojam users will earn points by listening to Machine Gun Kelly's pop-punk album "Tickets To My Downfall" - debuting at No. 1 - and inviting friends to join/download Geojam. The top three point-earning fans will be featured alongside Machine Gun Kelly on prominent billboards throughout Los Angeles this Fall.

" Geojam's Billboard Challenge with Machine Gun Kelly marks one of the many exclusive experiences we're delivering to our dynamic and powerful community. As the most engaging social media platform for music, our rewards-based concept makes it highly addictive and fun to use," said Sarah Figueroa, CEO and Founder of Geojam.

" Opening at No. 1 on Billboard's chart and becoming the first rock album to hit No. 1 in over a year is incredible. I'm super-excited to celebrate this milestone with my fans and with Geojam," said Machine Gun Kelly, Rapper, Singer, Songwriter.

Users of Geojam can actively engage with artists, connect with other fans and discover and share music with friends - all while earning points to redeem for exclusive experiences and merchandise in the Jam Shop. The MGK Billboard Challenge ends on October 21st with the winners announced on October 22nd. To take part in the Challenge you must download (IOS) and be a Geojam user.

ABOUT GEOJAMAs the ultimate social media platform for music, Geojam allows everybody to experience music together. The rewards-based community gives users the opportunity to share music with their friends and engage with artists like never before.

Download Geojam on the App Store. Follow: @geojammusic @machinegunkelly

Hashtags: #geojam #machinegunkelly #billboardchallenge #ticketstomydownfall #mgkbillboardchallenge

CONTACT INFO: BRANDSTYLE COMMUNICATIONS Zoe Weisberg Coady/ zoe@brandstylecommunications.com / 917.476.8422

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geojam-and-machine-gun-kelly-launch-first-ever-billboard-challenge-301148884.html

SOURCE Geojam