GEODIS Partners With AHS To Implement Exotec Robotic Solution To Optimize E-Commerce Fulfillment

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GEODIS, a global leading transport and logistics provider, and Advanced Handling Systems (AHS, LLC), a full-service provider of integrated fulfillment and distribution solutions, today announced a new partnership to implement the Exotec Skypod System into GEODIS' eLogistics site in Nashville, Tenn. The cutting-edge robotic system will allow GEODIS to optimize the e-Commerce fulfillment process on behalf of its emerging direct-to-consumer customers.

GEODIS recently announced the expansion of its eLogistics service in the U.S. to provide best-in-class e-Commerce fulfillment solutions for startups and growing e-Commerce retailers from four new strategic GEODIS eLogistics locations. GEODIS will partner with AHS to integrate the Exotec Skypod System into GEODIS' state-of-the-art automated eLogistics facility that will go live in Nashville, Tenn., in Q1 of 2022. An agile and high-performing automated goods-to-person solution for the retail and e-Commerce industries, the Exotec Skypod System is the first of its kind to use mobile robots that can move in three dimensions and reach heights of 36 feet to enable efficient, high-density inventory storage.

"eLogistics is an important strategic initiative for our company, and collaborating with our long-term partners at AHS in new technology with Exotec will be winning formula for our exciting new product," said Eric Douglas, Executive Vice President of Technology and Engineering at GEODIS in Americas. "By implementing the Exotec Skypod System into our GEODIS eLogistics site, we can enable an even faster shipping experience for our customers as e-Commerce continues to drive demand."

Exotec has revolutionized the fulfillment industry in Europe and Japan and continues to grow its presence in the U.S. market with customers like Gap Inc., Ariat International and Comoto Holdings recently adopting the Skypod system. The Exotec Skypod uses laser scanner navigation and robust software to increase warehouse throughput by up to five times with a two-minute response time for all SKUs. The system is designed to improve working conditions and foster more sustainable warehouse productivity by reducing highly repetitive, physically intensive tasks like walking, lifting and bending.

"The hockey-stick growth of e-Commerce coupled with the growing importance of supply chain resilience continue to be a massive tailwind for scalable robotics solutions like Exotec," said Romain Moulin, CEO of Exotec. "We are delighted to join forces with AHS and GEODIS to better serve the rapidly evolving needs of the North American market."

"AHS has been working with GEODIS for several years and has formed a strategic partnership to provide ground-breaking solutions to assist the company with best-in-class offerings," said Chuck Frank, President of AHS. "The AHS team is committed to being on the cutting edge of technology and expanding its market share by investing in the training, deployment and post go-live support of trending technologies. Exotec is a great strategic partner of AHS, and we are excited about yet another successful installation of an Exotec solution. AHS is thrilled to be a part of GEODIS' eLogistics service, and we congratulate their team on their commitment to pushing technology to new levels."

The leading integrator of the Exotec solution in North America, AHS will complete the installation of the system into GEODIS' eLogistics facility with guidance from Exotec's execution team. AHS and GEODIS collaborated on the design of the construction build for the GEODIS eLogistics site so it can be easily expanded, with plans to double its initial size in the future.

"As we continue to see a significant increase in direct-to-consumer e-Commerce brands today, GEODIS remains dedicated to providing cutting-edge technology solutions that will best meet our customers' unique needs when it comes to enabling fast and flexible operations," said Drew Bailey, Senior Director of Design Engineering at GEODIS in Americas. "The integration of the Exotec Skypod System will allow us to further optimize our e-Commerce fulfillment process on behalf of our customers thanks to its efficient, scalable and responsive goods-to-person technology."

GEODIS is a global leading transport and logistics services provider recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS' growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport) coupled with the company's truly global reach thanks to a global network spanning nearly 170 countries, translates in top business rankings, #1 in France and #7 worldwide. In 2020, GEODIS accounted for over 41,000 employees globally and generated €8.4 billion in sales.

AHS is a full-service provider of integrated fulfillment and distribution solutions within the supply chain. For more than 45 years, AHS has combined the power of creative design with a strategic selection of equipment and robotic manufacturers to create best-in-class fulfillment and distribution solutions for a wide variety of industries and clients.

