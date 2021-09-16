GENYOUth And NFL FLAG-In-Schools Program Announce Opening Of Coach Of The Year Award Nominations

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know a physical education teacher or sports coach who has done amazing things this year? GENYOUth and the NFL FLAG-In-Schools (FIS)program want to hear from you, as they announce the opening of the NFL FLAG-In-Schools Coach of the Year Award. Designed to honor physical education teachers and coaches who have gone beyond the call of duty to equip, engage and empower youth to be their best physically active selves, Coach of the Year is a celebration of the unsung heroes who strive every day to make a positive impact on youth in their communities.

Starting today, and through October 13, 2021, nominations for the 2021-2022 NFL FIS Coach of the Year Award can be submitted by educators, parents and students across the country for their favorite sports coaches and PE teachers.

"Every coach who has ever inspired their students is a winner. The NFL FLAG-In-Schools Coach of the Year Award will honor those leaders from across the nation, and within our school communities, who truly stand out," said Alexis Glick, CEO of GENYOUth. "PE teachers and coaches are essential to our students' ability to thrive and succeed. They have pivoted time and time again and stepped up in extraordinary ways during the pandemic. Every day their resilience inspires healthier school communities and is vital to the health and well-being of our nation's youth. I would not be who I am today without the support of my incredible high school basketball and soccer coaches. These lifetime mentors deserve to be honored, so please - send in your nomination today!"

"The NFL Foundation is proud to partner with GENYOUth to honor our incredibly talented and devoted PE teachers and coaches," said Alexia Gallagher, NFL Vice President of Philanthropy and Executive Director of NFL Foundation. "There is no group of professionals more devoted to the advancement and success of kids in school, and the NFL FIS Coach of the Year Award will provide an opportunity to acknowledge the important contributions they make today and every day."

"My high school coaches played a very important part of my development on and off the field which helped me develop many life skills while playing at Longview High School in Texas. Our coaches showed us how to come together and put any conflicts or egos aside to focus on team goals first. I learned how to take constructive criticism which came from their invaluable experiences and resources that were provided. Growing up a shy kid, my coaches didn't just motivate me to be the best on the field but also gave me the confidence and self-esteem to face any challenges in my life," said Bobby Taylor, NFL Legend and Youth Advisory Committee Member, former NFL player with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Seattle Seahawks, and an All-American Cornerback and Jim Thorpe award finalist at the University of Notre Dame.

"What makes an outstanding PE instructor or coach? Teaching is at their core, but it's how they teach that makes them outstanding. In my decades-long career, the truly outstanding coaches instilled the feeling of 'yes you can' and 'you're important, I'll help you.' Outstanding educators are passionate about helping their kids grow, and I am excited to see them get the recognition they deserved through the NFL FIS Coach of the Year Award," said Tom Winiecki, a veteran NFL FIS coach, adjunct professor at SUNY Cortland and 40-year elementary school instructor whose op-ed on the value of coaching was published on GENYOUth CEO Alexis Glick's Medium platform today.

The grand prize winner of the NFL FIS Coach of the Year Award will be announced during a special virtual school event hosted by Alexis Glick and featuring other GENYOUth and NFL dignitaries. Prizes will include being introduced and celebrated at GENYOUth's annual Gala in New York City in May 2022, as well as a new NFL FIS kit for their school to further encourage a love of physical activity among their students. Five runners-up will also be chosen and recognized for their work in the community.

The NFL FIS Coach of the Year Award is open to all PE teachers and sports coaches, both school and community based, across the country. For more information and to nominate your favorite coach, go to flag.genyouthnow.org.

Since 2014, GENYOUth through NFL FIS has created opportunities for youth to be active before, during and after school. With support from the NFL Foundation, GENYOUth has helped 13 million students get active by providing school communities with over 24,000 NFL FIS kits, complete with equipment, curriculum, and other valuable resources that educators and coaches need to introduce or reengage their players to flag football.

About GENYOUthGENYOUth is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that creates healthier school communities. We convene a network of private and public partners, including Fortune 100 companies and foundations, to raise funds for youth wellness initiatives that give youth the inspiration, motivation, and programs to be healthy high-achieving students. GENYOUth's flagship program, Fuel Up to Play 60, enrolls over 73,000 U.S. schools, reaching over 38 million students. Our school nutrition grants increase access to healthy school meals among food insecure students. NFL FLAG-In-School is GENYOUth's fastest growing program. AdVenture Capital brings out the entrepreneurial spirit and creativity of students with the support of corporate mentors to solve real world problems. And starting in 2021, GENYOUth is the official charitable partner of Taste of the NFL, a purpose-driven Super Bowl culinary experience which raises awareness and generates funds to fight hunger and food insecurity. For more information, visit www.GENYOUthNow.org.

About The NFL FoundationThe National Football League Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football - from players at all levels to communities across the country. The NFL Foundation and its members, the 32 NFL clubs, support the health, safety and wellness of athletes, youth football, and the communities that support our game. For more information on the NFL Foundation, visit: www.NFLFoundation.org.

About NFL FLAG NFL FLAG is an NFL-licensed property of more than 1,600 locally operated leagues and over 500,000 youth athletes across all 50 states. NFL FLAG is a fun and accessible non-contact program available for girls and boys ages 5-17. Players benefit by being physically active through non-contact, continuous action while learning the fundamentals of football as well as lessons in teamwork and sportsmanship. RCX Sports is the official operator of NFL FLAG.

