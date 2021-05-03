GenXP Levels-Up The Leading Virtual B2B Games Event

Re-imagined and re-designed, Xsolla's celebrated virtual game industry event, Game Carnival, returns May 11-12, 2021

FREDERICTON, NB, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience Generator Corp. (" GenXP ", or the "Company", a wholly owned subsidiary of TurboPlay Corporation "TurboPlay"), is proud to announce Game Carnival 2021 alongside Xsolla, a leading video game commerce company. This virtual event will enable game developers to unite, connect, learn & share their unique game development experiences.

We've partnered with Xsolla to bring our scalable, accessible and inclusive virtual events and selling platform to Game Carnival, which is looking to improve upon the virtual events footprint established in 2020. Additional support for this event is being provided by Razer, Sega and many other leading companies that see the value that immersive true to form virtual events can provide.

"It has been a pleasure to work alongside Xsolla to reboot the Game Carnival Experience and deliver a next level immersive event to the video game industry community," said Vince McMullin, CEO of GenXP. "We are innovating virtual and hybrid events. With Game Carnival, we are excited to be able to have a virtual venue packed with exciting features that allow each of us to reconnect with old friends and forge new meaningful relationships in the games industry."

Attendees at this event can look forward to being able to schedule private meetings or enter private meeting spaces on demand, from within the event. Meanwhile, our dynamic presentation environments, new broadcasting capabilities and improved communication tools will allow all of our guests to receive the full experience that all great events provide.

For additional information on Game Carnival and a full list of exhibitors, visit https://gamecarnivalevent.social/press .

About GenXP:

GenXP is a subsidiary of TurboPlay Corporation, a pioneer in scalable, digital marketplace technologies. Based out of New Brunswick, Canada, GenXP leverages these technologies to generate custom virtual experiences for the new [not] normal, and beyond. With hard work and innovation, we push the boundaries of technological possibilities to shape new realities, creating engaging, social, experiential memories. Our virtual event platform and services empower our clients to engage their audiences, fans, colleagues, and customers in virtually limitless ways.

Say hello@genxp.co and let's get back together.

About Xsolla:

Xsolla is the video game commerce company, powered by its Transaction Engine and Business Engine, that helps developers and publishers market, sell, connect and optimize their games globally. Serving only the video game industry, the Xsolla Transaction Engine powers the full suite of cloud-based tools to promote and monetize projects, while Xsolla Business Engine provides clients with the roadmap to maximize those tools, and connect them with industry partnerships to expand their business. The two work seamlessly together -- for businesses of all sizes, from indie to enterprise -- to solve the complexities of distribution, marketing and monetization so they can increase their audience, sales and revenue. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices worldwide, Xsolla operates as a merchant and seller of record for major gaming entities like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Ubisoft, Epic Games and KRAFTON. For more information, please visit www.xsolla.com .

