Genworth Financial Releases Monthly Operating Statistics For Enact Holdings, Inc.

RICHMOND, Va., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) - Get Report today released monthly operating statistics related to credit performance of the mortgage insurance portfolio for Enact Holdings, Inc. (Enact), its wholly-owned subsidiary formerly known as Genworth Mortgage Holdings, Inc., for the months of April and May 2021. The information includes total primary delinquencies, new delinquencies, cures and claims paid.

The report is posted on the Enact section of Genworth's investor website and will be posted monthly moving forward in support of Enact's ongoing business activities.

