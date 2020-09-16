Genworth And Oceanwide Continue To Work Toward Closing Transaction; Genworth Announces Date Of 2020 Annual Stockholders Meeting

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) - Get Report today announced that while it continues to work with China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (Oceanwide) toward closing the merger transaction with Oceanwide by September 30, 2020, Genworth has scheduled its 2020 Annual Meeting in order to comply with the New York Stock Exchange listing standards, which require each listed issuer to hold an annual meeting of stockholders during each calendar year, and to provide requisite advance notice of the meeting to its stockholders.

Genworth and Oceanwide previously announced that Oceanwide's funding plan for the proposed transaction was progressing well, and that the parties are working to close the transaction by September 30, 2020. The transaction had previously received all U.S. regulatory approvals needed to close the transaction, subject to confirmation from the Delaware Department of Insurance that the acquisition of Genworth's Delaware-domiciled insurer may proceed under the existing approval, which Oceanwide expects to seek upon finalization of its financing. For an update on the current status of the regulatory approvals, please see Genworth's press release dated August 31, 2020 which can be found under the "Investors" section of genworth.com.

In the event the proposed merger is not completed by December 10, 2020, the 2020 Annual Meeting will be held as a virtual meeting on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Holders of record of Genworth's Class A common stock on October 16, 2020, will be eligible to vote at the 2020 Annual Meeting. In the event the proposed merger is completed by December 10, 2020, the 2020 Annual Meeting will not be held.

As disclosed in Genworth's proxy statement for its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, the deadline for the receipt of stockholder proposals submitted under Rule 14a-8 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for inclusion in the Company's proxy materials for the 2020 Annual Meeting was July 4, 2020.

Genworth's bylaws establish an advance notice procedure for director nominations and other business proposals that stockholders intend to be presented at the 2020 Annual Meeting outside of Rule 14a-8 of the Exchange Act. For these nominations or other business proposals to be properly brought before the meeting by a stockholder, the stockholder must deliver written notice to Genworth no later than the close of business on September 28, 2020. Such nominations and other business proposals must comply with all requirements set forth in the company's bylaws.

All notices of intention to present director nominations or other business proposals at the 2020 Annual Meeting, whether or not intended to be included in the proxy materials, should be addressed to: Corporate Secretary, Genworth Financial, Inc., 6620 West Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23230.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) - Get Report is a Fortune 500 insurance holding company committed to helping families achieve the dream of homeownership and address the financial challenges of aging through its leadership positions in mortgage insurance and long term care insurance. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Genworth traces its roots back to 1871 and became a public company in 2004. For more information, visit genworth.com .

From time to time, Genworth releases important information via postings on its corporate website. Accordingly, investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information is found under the "Investors" section of genworth.com . From time to time, Genworth's publicly traded subsidiaries, Genworth MI Canada Inc. and Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited, separately release financial and other information about their operations. This information can be found at http://genworth.ca and http://www.genworth.com.au .

