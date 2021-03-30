Genuity Science Chief Data Science Officer Wins 2021 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award

BOSTON, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuity Science, a genomics and data-sourcing, analytics and insights organization, announced today that Tom Chittenden, PhD, DPhil, PStat, Chief Data Science Officer and Founding Director of the Genuity Science Advanced Artificial Intelligence Research Laboratory, is a winner of the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. The awards identify organizations, products, and people who bring AI to life and apply it to solve real problems.

Chittenden and team were recognized for the use of novel, biologically-validated and published AI capabilities to address key areas of risk and opportunity at virtually any point in the drug development process.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Chittenden and Genuity Science continued their goal of using genetics to help understand diseases in new ways so that they can be treated in new ways. This past year, in collaboration with Professor Michael Simons and his team at Yale University Medical School, the Genuity Science Advanced AI Research Laboratory used a new generative AI approach to discover, in mice studies, a novel pathobiological mechanism that causally underpins aortic aneurysm.

Genuity Science places innovation front and center as it continues to change the drug development process by using a combination of population-scale genetics; a scalable, flexible software platform that addresses genomic big data challenges; and groundbreaking approaches to artificial intelligence. It recently entered a partnership with Emory University, a leading medical research institution, to collaborate to enable drug target and biomarker discovery and validation for drug research and development into neurogenerative conditions, as well as patient stratification for clinical trial optimization. As more than five million Americans of all ages have Alzheimer's and another million people in the US alone are impacted by Parkinson's, this partnership will be crucial to enabling research into those diseases and discovering potential treatments.

"We are honored to be recognized for our innovative approaches applying AI to human genetics to better understand and potentially treat complex diseases," said Chittenden. "This award recognizes the breakthroughs Genuity Science has achieved thanks to our team who constantly strive to support our vision of using genomics to improve treatment options. The use of such an approach is something that we believe can contribute significantly to eradicating human disease over the long term."

"We are proud to name Tom Chittenden as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer for Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that Genuity Science is using AI to improve lives."

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Genuity Science

Genuity Science is a data, analytics and insights organization headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Reykjavik, Iceland. Genuity Science partners with global biopharma and life sciences companies to offer deep end-to-end drug target and biomarker discovery programs aimed at catalyzing precision health and improving the quality of life for patients around the world. Genuity's programs include population-scale, disease-specific data sourcing with detailed longitudinal clinical information, high-quality sequencing, a uniquely scalable genomic and clinical database architecture and tools for analyzing large datasets, and advanced artificial intelligence (AI). The company operates an advanced CAP-accredited laboratory in Dublin, Ireland, and is globally committed to the responsible use of genomic data. For more information, see www.genuitysci.com.

