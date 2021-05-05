Gentle Dental Ballard Relocates To Spacious State-of-the-Art Facility

The reopening of Gentle Dental Ballard on May 6, 2021 marks an exciting new chapter for our team.

SEATTLE, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentle Dental , a full service dental provider with nearly 165 locations nationwide, is relocating it's Ballard, Washington location on May 6, 2021. Seattle residents are now welcome to experience high-quality dental care at our fully renovated, technologically advanced office with the same experienced team of dental professionals.

Situated at 5900 15 th Avenue NW, Gentle Dental Ballard is one of 29 Gentle Dental locations in Washington. Our new 4,000 square foot office contains 11 operatories and state-of-the-art equipment and technology to provide all patients with access to general and specialty dental services.

Local patients can expect the highest level of service and dental care from the same staff of caring, bilingual, and experienced dental professionals. Our Periodontist, Dr. Buddula, delivers periodontal services at multiple Gentle Dental offices throughout the Seattle region. Our General Dentist, Dr. Josh Payne, and our Endodontist, Dr. Michelle Sue, are passionate about using new dental technologies and techniques to ensure an outstanding patient experience.

Working alongside our General Dentists are Registered Dental Hygienists Chris Ammons and Lisa Qhantrille. Supporting our General Dentists and Hygienists is our talented administrative team, who are all eager to welcome you to our new office.

Whether you need preventative care, cosmetic treatments, orthodontics, crowns, implants, periodontics, or oral surgery, Gentle Dental Ballard will provide you with expert dental services and open communication regarding costs. To make dental care convenient and accessible to all, we accept most insurance plans and offer our own in-house discount plan, the Gentle Dental Smile Plan, for those without dental coverage.

To schedule a dental appointment, call 206-905-4372 or visit our office's web page at gentledentalballard.com.

