Genocea To Present At The Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA) - Get Report, a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation neoantigen immunotherapies, today announced that Chip Clark, president and chief executive officer, will present a corporate overview at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18 th at 8:40 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting the "Events and Presentations" tab of the investor relations section of the Genocea website at http://ir.genocea.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived for 90 days following the presentation.

About Genocea Biosciences, Inc.Genocea's mission is to conquer cancer by developing personalized cancer immunotherapies in multiple tumor types. Our unique ATLAS™ platform comprehensively profiles each patient's T cell responses to potential targets, or antigens, on the tumor. ATLAS enables us to optimize the neoantigens for inclusion in our immunotherapies and exclude inhibitory antigens that can exert an immunosuppressive effect. We are advancing two ATLAS-enabled programs: GEN-009, our neoantigen vaccine and GEN-011, our neoantigen-specific cell therapy using T cells derived from peripheral blood. To learn more, please visit www.genocea.com.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Genocea cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time. Applicable risks and uncertainties include those identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in Genocea's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and any subsequent SEC filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Genocea assumes no duty to update forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact:Dan Ferry617-430-7576 daniel@lifesciadvisors.com