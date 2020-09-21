Genmab And Seattle Genetics Present Data From Tisotumab Vedotin InnovaTV 204 Pivotal Trial In Recurrent Or Metastatic Cervical Cancer At ESMO Virtual Congress 2020

Media Release COPENHAGEN , Denmark and BOTHELL, Wash., 21 September 2020

Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) and Seattle Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) today presented data from the innovaTV 204 pivotal phase 2, single-arm clinical trial evaluating tisotumab vedotin as monotherapy in patients with previously treated recurrent and/or metastatic cervical cancer at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020. Patients had previously received a doublet chemotherapy and, if eligible, bevacizumab as first-line therapy. Results from the trial showed a 24 percent confirmed objective response rate (ORR) by independent central review with a median duration of response (DOR) of 8.3 months. The most common treatment-related adverse events (greater than or equal to 20 percent) included alopecia, epistaxis (nose bleeds), nausea, conjunctivitis, fatigue and dry eye. Tisotumab vedotin is an investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed to tissue factor (TF), which is prevalent on solid tumors including cervical cancer and can promote tumor growth, angiogenesis and metastasis. 1

Current therapies for previously treated recurrent and/or metastatic cervical cancer generally result in limited objective response rates of typically less than 15 percent with median overall survival ranging from 6.0 to 9.4 months. 1-8

"Following resistance to or progression on first-line standard of care therapy, there are limited treatment options for women with metastatic cervical cancer," said Robert L. Coleman, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer for US Oncology Research and lead investigator of the innovaTV 204 clinical trial. "The current treatment approaches for this disease setting have low objective response rates with poor outcomes. The results of the tisotumab vedotin phase 2 clinical trial are encouraging as they demonstrate clinically meaningful, durable responses with a manageable side effect profile."

"We are encouraged by the innovaTV 204 trial results, which suggests that tisotumab vedotin as a monotherapy could potentially become an important option for women with metastatic and or recurrent cervical cancer," said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab. "Seattle Genetics and Genmab are committed to making a difference in the lives of cancer patients and we look forward to working with the FDA with a goal to make this potential treatment option available to women as quickly as possible."

"Tisotumab vedotin has demonstrated meaningful clinical activity in patients with recurrent and/or metastatic cervical cancer for whom there is a high unmet need for new therapies," said Roger Dansey, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Seattle Genetics. "Based on these results, we look forward to submitting a Biologics License Application to the FDA under the accelerated approval pathway."

Data presented at ESMO include the primary endpoint of confirmed ORR as assessed by independent central review in 101 patients treated with tisotumab vedotin in the trial. Secondary endpoints included DOR, time to response, progression-free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS), safety and tolerability.

Tisotumab Vedotin in Previously Treated Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer: Results from the Phase 2 innovaTV 204/GOG-3023/ENGOT-cx6 Study (Abstract #3435, late-breaking proffered paper oral presentation at 17:04 CET on Monday, September 21, 2020)

Efficacy:

The primary endpoint of ORR (complete response + partial response) showed a 24 percent confirmed ORR [95% Confidence Interval (CI): 15.9%-33.3%], including 7 patients (7 percent) with a complete response and 17 patients (17 percent) with a partial response. After a median follow-up of 10 months, the median DOR was 8.3 months (95% CI: 4.2, not reached).

The median time to response was 1.4 months (range, 1.1-5.1), with activity generally observed within the first two treatment cycles.

Subgroup analyses demonstrated that responses were generally consistent across subgroups regardless of tumor histology, lines of prior therapy, responses to prior systemic regimen, and doublet chemotherapy with bevacizumab as first-line treatment.

The median PFS was 4.2 months (95% CI: 3.0, 4.4) and the six-month PFS rate was 30 percent (95% CI: 20.8, 40.1).

The median OS was 12.1 months (95% CI: 9.6, 13.9) and the six-month OS rate was 79 percent (95% CI: 69.3, 85.6).

Safety:

The most common treatment-related adverse events (greater than or equal to 20 percent) included alopecia (Grade 1/2 at 38 percent), epistaxis (nose bleeds, Grade 1/2 at 30 percent), nausea (Grade 1/2 at 27 percent), conjunctivitis (Grade 1/2 at 26 percent), fatigue (Grade 1/2 at 24 percent, Grade 3 or higher at 2 percent) and dry eye (Grade 1/2 at 23 percent). Most treatment-related adverse events were Grade 1 or 2 and no new safety signals were reported. One death due to septic shock was considered by the investigator to be related to therapy.

Pre-specified adverse events of interest with tisotumab vedotin treatment included ocular events, bleeding and peripheral neuropathy. Ocular adverse events considered to be related to therapy that occurred in patients were mostly mild to moderate (Grade 1 at 25 percent, Grade 2 at 27 percent, Grade 3 at 2 percent) of which a majority of the events resolved (86 percent) and were managed with an eye care plan. Bleeding events considered to be related to therapy that occurred in patients were mostly mild (Grade 1 at 34 percent, Grade 2 at 3 percent, Grade 3 at 2 percent) of which a majority of the events resolved (90 percent). The most common bleeding events included Grade 1 epistaxis (28 percent). Peripheral neuropathy events considered to be related to therapy were mostly mild to moderate (Grade 1 at 17 percent, Grade 2 at 9 percent, Grade 3 at 7 percent) and managed with dose modifications. Resolution of peripheral neuropathy was limited by follow-up period.

About Cervical Cancer Cervical cancer originates in the cells lining the cervix. Over 13,500 women are expected to be diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer in the U.S. in 2020, with approximately 4,200 deaths. 9 Cervical cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer death in women globally, with over 311,000 women dying annually; the vast majority of these women being in the developing world. 10 Routine medical examinations and human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines have lowered the incidence of cervical cancer in the developed world. Despite these advances, women are still diagnosed with cervical cancer, which often recurs or becomes metastatic.

About the innovaTV 204 Trial The innovaTV 204 trial (also known as GCT1015-04 or innovaTV 204/GOG-3023/ENGOT-cx6) is an ongoing single-arm, global, multicenter study of tisotumab vedotin for patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer who were previously treated with doublet chemotherapy with or without bevacizumab. Additionally, patients were eligible if they had received up to two prior lines of therapy in the recurrent and/or metastatic setting. In the study, 101 patients were treated with tisotumab vedotin at multiple centers in the U.S. and Europe. The primary endpoint of the trial was confirmed objective response rate per Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST) v1.1 as assessed by independent central review. Key secondary endpoints included duration of response, progression-free survival, overall survival, safety and tolerability.

The study was conducted in collaboration with European Network of Gynaecological Oncological Trial Groups (ENGOT) and Gynecologic Oncology Group (GOG). For more information about the phase 2 innovaTV 204 clinical trial and other clinical trials with tisotumab vedotin, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About Tisotumab Vedotin Tisotumab vedotin is an investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) composed of Genmab's fully human monoclonal antibody specific for tissue factor and Seattle Genetics' ADC technology that utilizes a protease-cleavable linker that covalently attaches the microtubule-disrupting agent monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) to the antibody and releases it upon internalization, inducing target cell death. In cancer biology, tissue factor is a protein that can promote tumor growth, angiogenesis and metastasis. 1 Based on its high expression on many solid tumors and its rapid internalization, tissue factor was selected as a target for an ADC approach. Tisotumab vedotin is being co-developed by Genmab and Seattle Genetics, under an agreement in which the companies share all costs and profits for the product on a 50:50 basis.

Tisotumab vedotin is being evaluated in ongoing clinical trials as monotherapy in a range of solid tumors, including recurrent and/or metastatic cervical cancer, ovarian cancer, and other solid tumors and in combination with commonly used therapies in recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer. These trials are evaluating tisotumab vedotin on a weekly or every three-week dosing schedule.

