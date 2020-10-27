Genius Sports Group To Go Public Through Combination With NYSE-Listed DMY Technology Group II

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genius Sports Group Limited ("GSG" or the "Company"), the leading provider of sports data and technology powering the sports, betting and media ecosystem, and dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (DMYD) ("dMY II"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement") pursuant to which GSG and dMY II will combine. As a result of the business combination, GSG and dMY II shareholders will exchange their shares for shares in a new combined company ("NewCo"), which will be publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"). The transaction implies a pro forma enterprise value of approximately $1.5 billion. Upon closing, NewCo expects its ordinary shares and warrants to trade on the NYSE under the symbols "GENI" and "GENI WS", respectively.

In addition to the approximately $276 million held in dMY II's trust account (assuming no redemptions by dMY's public stockholders), a group of institutional and experienced industry investors has committed to participate in the transaction through a common stock PIPE of approximately $330 million at $10.00 per share.

Genius Sports Group Highlights

GSG acquires data from sports events around the world and supplies it to sports betting operators, providing them with secure, high-quality, mission critical data and content that helps them better engage with and protect their customers. The Company has a leading portfolio of rights to official data - the feed of live sports statistics that is sanctioned, and otherwise owned, by the relevant governing league. GSG provides data on over 240,000 events each year - effectively every hour of every day. It is the official provider for over 170,000 of these events.

GSG's scale, access to official data, and innovative technology platform differentiate it within the industry. The Company maintains long-term partnerships with over 500 sports organizations globally, including the NBA, NCAA, FIBA, FIFA, English Premier League and NASCAR. Its proprietary technology and data feeds are mission critical to the success of its sportsbook partners.

Management & Governance

Following the closing of the proposed business combination, Mark Locke will continue to lead the business as Chief Executive Officer of NewCo. Mr. Locke will be supported by a deep bench of talent with substantial experience across finance, technology and the sports betting industry.

NewCo's Board of Directors will include dMY II's Chairman Harry You and dMY II's CEO Niccolo de Masi. Mr. You is the former EVP of EMC and previously served as the CFO of Accenture and Oracle. Mr. de Masi is the current Chairman and former CEO of Glu Mobile (GLUU) - Get Report, a leading developer and publisher of mobile games for smartphone and tablet devices.

"Genius Sports Group created the market for official data across all tiers of sports, helping fuel our sportsbook partners' ever-increasing range of products," said Mr. Locke. "This transaction will help us continue to expand and strengthen our position as a nexus of the global sports, betting and media ecosystem."

"Elemental data provider Genius Sports Group benefits from the growth of all participants in the global sports betting market . Mark Locke has pioneered the provision of official rights and live data which have been instrumental in building the modern sports betting market," said Mr. de Masi. "The company has a strong track record of growth and we are very excited by the opportunities for further expansion in this rapidly growing segment."

Key Transaction Terms

The transaction values NewCo at an anticipated initial enterprise value of approximately $1.5 billion, or 8.0x GSG's currently projected 2021 revenue of $190 million.

The consideration payable to GSG's existing shareholders will consist of a combination of cash and rollover equity in NewCo. The proceeds of the $330 million PIPE transaction will be used to repay shareholder loans and to redeem and make certain preference share payments on preferred shares held by corporate shareholders.

Assuming no redemptions by dMY II's public stockholders, it is anticipated that NewCo will have approximately $150 million of unrestricted cash and a substantially debt-free balance sheet at closing.

The Boards of Directors of both dMY II and GSG have unanimously approved the transaction. The transaction will require the approval of dMY II's stockholders, and is subject to other customary closing conditions, including a minimum cash condition. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2021.

An investor webcast and presentation detailing the transaction will be available at www.geniussports.com and www.dmytechnology.com. The transcript of the investor webcast and the presentation will be filed by dMY II with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as exhibits to a Current Report on Form 8-K, and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, NewCo intends to file a registration statement on Form F-4 with the SEC, which will include a proxy statement/prospectus of dMY II, and will file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC.

Advisors

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor to dMY II. Oakvale Capital LLP is acting as exclusive financial advisor to GSG. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as lead placement agent for the PIPE transaction. Credit Suisse Securities ( USA) LLC and Oakvale Capital LLP also acted as capital markets advisors and placement agents for the PIPE transaction. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal advisor to GSG. White & Case LLP served as legal advisor to dMY II. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as the sole bookrunner of dMY II's IPO; Needham & Co. also acted as underwriter.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Group is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 500 sports organizations globally, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NBA, Premier League, FIBA, NCAA and PGA Tour.

Genius Sports Group is uniquely placed thorough cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

About dMY Technology Group II

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II is a $276 million special purpose acquisition company founded by Niccolo de Masi and Harry You for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as the sole bookrunner of dMY II's IPO; Needham & Co. also acted as underwriter. dMY II's units, common stock and warrants trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbols "DMYD.U," "DMYD," and "DMYD.TS" respectively. More information can be found at www.dmytechnology.com.

