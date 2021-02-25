Genius Sports Group Secures Exclusive Official Data And Streaming Partnership With Lega Volley

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lega Pallavolo Serie A, better known as Lega Volley, the governing body of Italian men's volleyball and some of the largest competitions in the sport, has formed an exclusive official data and streaming partnership with Genius Sports Group ("GSG" or "Genius").

GeniusLive will be used to automate the production and distribution of every A3 game to Lega Volley's OTT platform LegaVolley.tv, providing the league with new engagement and revenue opportunities.

As the live streaming platform to 14 European volleyball leagues and federations, GeniusLive is playing a critical role enabling the sport to increase its digital presence and adapt to the challenges of games being played without fans in stadiums.

Across the Lega Pallavolo Serie A2 and A3 leagues, GSG has been granted the exclusive, worldwide rights to capture, manage and distribute official live data and streams for betting purposes. GSG is the long-term technology partner to Italian volleyball, developing many of its market-leading coaching, scoring and video review solutions alongside the leagues and federation.

Massimo Righi, President and CEO of Lega Volley, commented: "We have a historic partnership with Genius Sports in Italy, and as soon as they entered the live streaming space we started to plan new projects with their team.

"With Genius' expertise and GeniusLive technology, our Lega Volley is exploring news steps of digital enhancement for sport, with a common goal to expand the notoriety of our championships worldwide".

Jonny Katanchian, Head of Commercial Partnerships - EMEA, at Genius Sports Group, said: "By removing the normal costs of video production and hardware, GeniusLive enables leagues at all levels to live stream every play and connect with new audiences.

"Lega Volley represents some of the premier competitions in world volleyball and we're proud to be powering their new data and streaming strategy at such a critical time."

Contact:

Press:

Fabrizio RossiniVicedirector, Communications and Championships manager rossini@legavolley.it+39 (051) 4195615

Chris Dougan Chief Communications Officer, Genius Sports Group chris.dougan@geniussports.com +1 (202) 776-4430

Investors:

Brandon Bukstel+1 (954) 554-7932 Brandon.bukstel@geniussports.com

About Genius Sports Group

Genius Sports Group is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 500 sports organizations globally, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NBA, Premier League, AFA, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR and PGA TOUR.

Genius Sports Group is uniquely placed thorough cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

About Lega Volley

Lega Pallavolo Serie A (Lega Volley) is the organizer of Men's Volleyball Championship and Events (Supercoppa and Coppa Italia) for Serie A in Italy. Managing one of the oldest and well-known Volleyball championship, the SuperLega (former A1, 1946), Lega Volley has launched in the late Seventies Serie A2 and added last year Serie A3 to create a fruitful environment for Clubs aiming to reach the top. For 2020/21, 48 Clubs compose the rankings of the 3 different leagues managed by Lega Volley.Sport technology is among the skills of Lega Volley management and several procedures, hardware or software for Volleyball have been first launched or tested by the Italian Clubs. The well-known Video Check System, a project of Lega Volley which was created in 2012, since 2017 has been powered and distributed by Genius.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genius-sports-group-secures-exclusive-official-data-and-streaming-partnership-with-lega-volley-301235418.html

SOURCE Genius Sports Group