Genius Maps By Mireo Supports Abalta's WebLink

Genius Maps by Mireo is now supported on WebLink enabled in-vehicle infotainment systems

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abalta Technologies , a leading provider of technology and infotainment solutions for the global connected car market, today announced the compatibility of Genius Maps navigation application with WebLink enabled in-vehicle infotainment systems.

Abalta Technologies WebLink is the dominant smartphone projection system in emerging markets. With over 3 million WebLink enabled units, Abalta's WebLink creates a safe and premium in-vehicle experience that is accessible and easy to use.

By integrating Genius Maps with WebLink, drivers with a supported car radio or headunit can enjoy simple, seamless access to a premium navigation experience directly from their vehicle's touch screen. Available now in over 130 countries, Genius Maps comprises the world leading HERE maps, is eminently easy to use and offers a large variety of important features.

Drivers simply need to install the Genius Maps application version 3.0.5 or newer on their compatible smartphone and connect it with a compatible WebLink enabled headunit. Once enabled, the driver will have full turn-by-turn voice instructions with offline and online maps including live traffic, speed limit alerts, automatic rerouting, lane assistance, and so much more.

"We're excited to be working with Mireo to bring the Genius Maps navigation experience to our WebLink customers. One of the most important tasks for a driver is getting to their destination quickly, safely, and efficiently. Genius Maps provides a complete suite of navigation services to address the needs of the driver," said Frank Gonzalez, Vice President of Products at Abalta Technologies.

"We are glad that cooperation between Abalta Technologies and Mireo proved to be successful and beneficial for drivers. Seamless Genius Maps - WebLink integration will allow drivers to have a premium automotive-grade GPS navigation on their existing radios or head units. This way, thanks to advanced technologies, users are poised for smooth and safe onboard navigation with minimal driving disruption," said Davor Knez, Head of Business Development at Mireo.

Genius Maps will be available on WebLink-supported radios and head units with Genius Maps version 3.0.5 or newer and WebLink Host app version 2.8 or newer.

About Abalta

Abalta Technologies creates and delivers world-class software products, solutions and services for the global connected car market. Working with automotive manufacturers, suppliers and content developers, we enable our partners to offer car owners access to their favorite apps and services in an elegant, easy-to-use and customizable environment. Automakers, suppliers, and customers can learn more about Abalta products and services by visiting www.abaltatech.com.

About Mireo

Mireo keeps bringing innovations in automotive and smartphone GPS related software solutions for more than 20 years. Mireo's in-house developed solutions for advanced automotive digital cockpits, as well as technology for largescale backend analytics of the car sensors' data are appreciated and used by a number of automotive customers globally. Learn more about Mireo by visiting www.mireo.hr.

About HERE Technologies

HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, including our new generation of cloud-based location platform services, visit http://360.here.com and www.here.com.

