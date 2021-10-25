Genius Brands Schedules Investor Conference Call To Discuss Positive Business Development

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International (GNUS) - Get Genius Brands International, Inc. Report today announced it will host a conference call at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 to discuss a positive business development.

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company's website: https://ir.gnusbrands.com/ir-calendar.

About Genius Brands InternationalGenius Brands International, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNUS) is a leading global kids media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children's entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. The Company's award-winning 'content with a purpose' portfolio includes the upcoming Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, for Kartoon Channel!; Shaq's Garage, starring Shaquille O'Neal for Kartoon Channel!; Rainbow Rangers for Nick Jr.; Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, for Netflix; award-winning toddler brand Baby Genius; adventure comedy STEM series Thomas Edison's Secret Lab; and entrepreneurship series Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club. Through licensing agreements with leading partners, characters from Genius Brands' IP also appear on a wide range of consumer products for the worldwide retail marketplace. The Company's new Kartoon Channel! and Kartoon Classroom! are available in over 100 million U.S. television households via a broad range of distribution platforms, including Comcast, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Amazon Prime, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Apple i0s, Android TV, Android Mobile, Google Play, Xumo, Roku, Tubi, KartoonChannel.com , Samsung Smart TVs and LG TVs. For additional information, please visit www.gnusbrands.com .

MEDIA CONTACT: pr@gnusbrands.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT: ir@gnusbrands.com