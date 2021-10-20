Genius Books Publishing Signs Jim Berkenstadt, Aka The Rock And Roll Detective® To New Book Deal, Mysteries In The Music: Case Closed

CASTAIC, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Selling author Jim Berkenstadt, aka the Rock And Roll Detective® has just signed a publishing deal with Genius Book Publishing for his new, non-fiction music whodunit, Mysteries in the Music: Case Closed.

Genius Books is planning an international rollout of Mysteries in the Music: Case Closed, with a release of the softcover book on March 4, 2022. The book will be available at the Genius Books website ( https://geniusbookpublishing.com/), Amazon.com, and wherever books are sold.

Mysteries in the Music: Case Closed examines the secrets, myths, legends, hoaxes, conspiracies, and the wildly inexplicable events that are such an intriguing part of rock and roll history. The Rock And Roll Detective ® has spent decades researching the players behind these famous soundtracks and the mysteries hidden within the music itself. These questions have intrigued rock and roll fans for so long because no one has ever asked eyewitnesses the tough questions or dug through the primary sources and documentary evidence left behind... until now. After many decades, the back stories of pop and rock music lore are finally unearthed—and the truth is revealed in Mysteries in Music: Case Closed ( www.musicmysterybook.com). The Foreword is written by rock producer Butch Vig (Nirvana, Foo Fighters, Paul McCartney, Smashing Pumpkins).

"We are delighted to be publishing Jim Berkenstadt's newest rock and roll mystery, and to continue our work with excellent books about mystery, true crime, and the music industry," stated Leya Booth, Chief Operating Officer and Editor at Genius Books. "Jim's well-researched book is a thrilling read and fills a void in rock and roll history as well as the mystery and true crime genres," she added.

Best Selling author Marshall Terrill ( Steve McQueen, The Life and Legend of a Hollywood Icon) gives advanced praise for Mysteries in the Music: Case Closed. "Helluva Read!" says Terrill. "I am continually fascinated by author Berkenstadt's literary adventures and willingness to go the distance solving music mysteries. Who else could sweet talk ex-CIA into dishing on Bob Marley's death?"

About Jim Berkenstadt

Jim Berkenstadt is the Rock And Roll Detective ®. A true Sherlock Holmes, Berkenstadt uncovers the lost history and mysteries hidden within decades of popular music. An international authority on The Beatles, his last book, The Beatle Who Vanished is a best seller, included in the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Permanent Library and Archives, and is soon to be a major motion picture. Berkenstadt has also co-authored three other books: Black Market Beatles: The Story Behind The Lost Recordings; Nevermind Nirvana; and The Beatles Digest. Berkenstadt has been a consultant for The Beatles, George Harrison, Martin Scorsese, Traveling Wilburys, and the Buddy Holly estate on numerous film and album projects. He lives in the Midwest.

About Rock And Roll Detective ®

Rock And Roll Detective ® LLC, and was founded by Jim Berkenstadt in 1991. The company is dedicated to providing consulting, production, publishing, writing, research, social media, and content creation for the music, television, and film industry. The URL is www.rockandrolldetective.com.

About Genius Book Publishing

Genius Books Publishing specializes in developing and publishing books on true crime, mystery, and music as well as dark and light fiction. Genius Books Publishing is located at 31858 Castaic Road, #154, Castaic, California 91384. The telephone number is (+1) 818-235-6746 and the URL is https://geniusbookpublishing.com/.

