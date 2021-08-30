GenH2, Hydrogen Infrastructure Solutions Leader, To Exhibit At Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo At Long Beach Convention Center August 30-September 2, 2021

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenH2, a leading developer of hydrogen infrastructure solutions, announced today that it will exhibit the company's groundbreaking technology for on-site carbon-free hydrogen, production, storage and dispensing at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo. The annual ACT Expo will take place at the Long Beach (CA) Convention Center from August 30 to September 2, 2021 and is North America's largest advanced transportation technology and clean fleet event.

As a Silver Sponsor of the event, GenH2 seeks to showcase for attendees that the future is now for hydrogen. The company will also feature a booth (#662) where GenH2's Modular Hydrogen Infrastructure Systems that are based on decades of NASA, DoD and DoE projects will be exhibited.

"We are excited to be a part of the ACT Expo and look forward to showcasing hydrogen's important role in the present and future of transportation," said Cody Bateman, CEO and Founder of GenH2, and who also leads the company's team of former NASA experts who possess decades of experience researching, engineering and producing hydrogen solutions. "We're eager to meet with the many transportation executives in attendance to demonstrate our leadership in driving the revolution of hydrogen technology and infrastructure."

About Cody BatemanBateman is a businessman, scientist and philanthropist. He has founded several startups including Advantek Research, providing engineering solutions for the DoE, and Cryotek, a leader in cryogenic engineering focusing on the technological commercialization of liquid hydrogen for vehicles, drones, maritime applications and supply infrastructure. As the Chairman and CEO of GenH2, Bateman is widely recognized as a leader in the field of hydrogen infrastructure research and development and is an outspoken advocate for the Hydrogen Economy.

About GenH2GenH2 is the industry leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure solutions. The Titusville, Florida-headquartered technology company was founded by Cody Bateman, who is widely recognized as a visionary and expert in this industry. The GenH2 team of former NASA researchers and developers possesses decades of experience researching, engineering and producing hydrogen solutions. At GenH2, they are focused on the mass production of infrastructure solutions necessary for the transition to a clean energy economy. GenH2 technology will allow safe onsite production and storage of pure liquid hydrogen, making the product accessible for everyday use. GenH2 has engineered the first end-to-end filling station solution to make pure hydrogen on site with zero CO2 emissions; the company has plans to deliver its product to hundreds of locations across the country in the coming years. Learn more about GenH2 at www.DiscoverHydrogen.com.

