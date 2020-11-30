GENFIT Announces Satisfactory Preliminary Results Of Its OCEANEs' Partial Buyback Offer

Lille (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), November 30, 2020 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT) a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and chronic liver diseases, today announces that:

the reverse book building process for the partial buyback of GENFIT's 6,081,081 convertible bonds maturing in October 2022 (" OCEANEs ") achieved satisfactory results and ended on November 27, 2020 (COB) as planned;

") achieved satisfactory results and ended on November 27, 2020 (COB) as planned; the Bond Purchase Agreements from investors having tendered their OCEANEs will be collected as quickly as possible and once the process is completed, GENFIT will communicate the final results of the partial buyback.

ABOUT GENFIT

GENFIT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with cholestatic and metabolic chronic liver diseases. GENFIT is a pioneer in the field of nuclear receptor-based drug discovery, with a rich history and strong scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. GENFIT is currently enrolling in a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating elafibranor in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). As part of GENFIT's comprehensive approach to clinical management of patients with liver disease, the Company is also developing NIS4™, a new, non-invasive blood-based diagnostic technology which could enable easier identification of patients with at-risk NASH. NIS4™ technology has been licensed to LabCorp in the U.S. and Canada for the development and commercialization of a blood-based molecular diagnostic test powered by NIS4™ technology. GENFIT has facilities in Lille and Paris, France, and Cambridge, MA, USA. GENFIT is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on compartment B of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT). www.genfit.com

