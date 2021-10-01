Geneva Financial Promotes Rachel Caple To Chief Sales And Revenue Officer

PHOENIX, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial ( Geneva), a direct mortgage lender operating in 45 states, has announced the promotion of Rachel Caple to Chief Sales and Revenue Officer. In her new position, Caple will oversee and maximize the effectiveness of Geneva's revenue and sales, expertly navigating the market as the company continues to expand with a growth rate exceeding 270% for the past three consecutive years.

"Rachel has consistently provided sales stability for the company during a period of significant industry disruption," Aaron VanTrojen, CEO of Geneva Financial stated. "She has pushed Geneva to new heights, and we are thrilled to see what's in store for her, her team, and the company as she transitions to her new position."

Caple will also work hand-in-hand with Geneva's chief marketing officer to expand talent acquisition and strategically target markets for growth and development in support of new and existing branches.

Since joining Geneva Financial in 2019, Caple has engineered a sales and operations bridge that has fostered the ability to grow rapidly and strategically without sacrificing quality. She has consistently elevated Geneva's mission, vision, and financial goals and has exemplified the human touch and consideration the company has instilled in its core values for both the employee and consumer experience.

With over 21 years in the mortgage banking industry, Caple is known for her expertise in sales, corporate operations, and leadership. Throughout her career she has leveraged her knowledge to grow businesses and develop employees to their greatest potential. In this new role, Caple will continue, at a higher level, to develop the sales and market share strategies for the company while maintaining the human-centric approach the company has become known for.

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations in 45 states. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com

