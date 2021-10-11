Geneva Financial Awarded Best Work-Life Balance By Comparably.com

PHOENIX, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial ( Geneva) announces that the company has been awarded Best Work-Life Balance by Comparably, a platform committed to providing accurate culture and workplace data based on authentic employee reviews.

PHOENIX, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial ( Geneva) announces that the company has been awarded Best Work-Life Balance by Comparably, a platform committed to providing accurate culture and workplace data based on authentic employee reviews. The title was awarded after Geneva employees provided anonymous feedback on their overall satisfaction with work-life balance at Geneva.

"We believe in being good humans. It is literally our number one core value. Part of that commitment is creating the highest level of balance we can for our employees," Geneva's Chief Marketing Officer, James Polinori commented. "From the corporate office to the support teams and throughout all our branches nationwide, this company runs on the passions of a diverse, inclusive, and supportive team of humans, and we will continue building a company outside the norms of a very traditional industry."

One of Geneva's core values is to interrupt the status quo, to break the mold of monotony in the traditional office environment and create a space that prioritizes a healthy work-life blend. Through flexibility, accessible leadership, and true "Good Human" values, Geneva has placed a focus on Loan Originators and support staff first so that they can continue providing an unbeatable, white-glove experience to customers nationwide.

Geneva looks forward to expanding all markets across its 45-state licensure in 2022 by bringing on high quality branch managers and originators that share our good human ethos and commitment to extend those values to our customers.

Geneva Financial offers a robust line of home buying and refinance products including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo and Condo Financing as well as Down Payment Assistance Programs, First-Time Homebuyer Programs, Physician Loans and Hero Loans for First Responders, Police, Firefighters, Nurses, and Teachers. The national lender has also been awarded Best Mortgage Companies to Work For by multiple sources since the company's inception.

If you are looking to join a top-ranked company with a deeply authentic, human-focused culture, Geneva Financial Home Loans is currently expanding in all markets and seeking team members across the United States. Geneva Financial currently has mortgage job opportunities in 45 states.

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations in 45 states. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission, and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com

