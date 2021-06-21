Geneva Financial Announces New Kentucky Branch And Branch Manager Alex Milburn

PHOENIX, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial ( Geneva) has announced the opening of a new branch in Lexington, KY led by Branch Manager Alex Milburn.

PHOENIX, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial ( Geneva) has announced the opening of a new branch in Lexington, KY led by Branch Manager Alex Milburn. The opening of this new branch means provides opportunities for local borrowers and buyers looking to navigate the current housing market. Milburn and his team have made a name for themselves in the Kentucky market helping consumers across the state achieve their goals of homeownership and refinance strategy.

"We are thrilled to be joining the Geneva team." Kentucky Branch Manager Alex Milburn stated. "We love the focus on people and human touch everyone puts into their work. I love my community and I can't wait to serve them in this ever-changing market."

The new Kentucky Branch will continue Geneva's exceptional service and extensive product offering through countless homebuyer and homeowner-focused products including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo Loans, Condo Financing, and so much more.

A Kentucky native, Alex enjoys golfing and spending time out on the lake with his family and his dog, Rocky. But more than anything, Alex has a passion for people. He is always striving to go above and beyond for his clients, ensuring their satisfaction every step of the way.

Geneva Financial Home Loans is currently expanding in all markets and seeking branch managers and loan originators across the United States. For information on opportunities, visit www.GenevaFi.com/opportunity.

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations in 45 states. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Mortgage Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com.

