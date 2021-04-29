Geneva Financial Announces 45th State Licensure; Opens For Business And Jobs In West Virginia

PHOENIX, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial ( Geneva) announced the company's 45 th state licensure today, effectively opening operations for the direct mortgage lender in West Virginia. 'The Mountain State' marks the second state addition to Geneva's operations in 2021.

"At Geneva, our mission is to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers and the communities we serve. As we expand into new territories, we seek to share that mission and continue to deliver a higher level of human service for America's homebuyers" states James Polinori, Chief Marketing Officer for the company. "our priorities are and always will be our originators, operations staff, and clients as we grow and continue revolutionizing mortgage origination".

With the ability operate fully in West Virginia, Geneva plans to expand mortgage operations in the state and looks to provide job opportunity for many West Virginians. The company is actively seeking resumes for Mortgage Loan Officers, Processors, Underwriters and several other positions. West Virginians are encouraged to inquire about opportunities at www.Genevafi.com/opportunity

With more than 130 branches nationwide, Geneva Financial Home Loans offers countless homebuyer and homeowner-focused products including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo Loans and Condo Financing as well as Down Payment Assistance Programs, First-Time Homebuyer Programs, Physician Loans and Hero Loans for First Responders, Police, Firefighters, Nurses, and Teachers.

About Geneva FinancialFounded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations nationwide.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Mortgage Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com

