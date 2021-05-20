Genetron Health Announces Strategic Partnership With JD Health To Create Innovative Solutions For Full-cycle Cancer Management

BEIJING, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetron Holdings Limited ("Genetron Health" or the "Company", Nasdaq: GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, today announced a strategic partnership with JD Health, a subsidiary of JD.com, Inc., and the largest online healthcare platform in China. The two companies aim to create innovative solutions for full-cycle cancer management.

The partnership encompasses both online and offline components, and focuses on six key areas: consumer healthcare, digitization of liver disease management, government medical associations, sharing of customer screening resources, industry and user education, and consolidation of oncology doctors and experts on a single platform. The first phase of the partnership will focus on liver and lung cancer.

The Company will cooperate with JD Health to cover early cancer screening, molecular profiling, therapy selection, and drug resistance monitoring, leveraging the Company's HCCscreen™ liquid biopsy product for hepatocellular carcinoma and its NMPA-approved 8-gene lung cancer detection kit.

This agreement marks Genetron Health's implementation of an online healthcare platform as the fourth commercialization channel for HCCscreen™, in addition to its three existing channels: medical examination centers, public health projects, and hospitals. The partnership also reflects JD Health's goal to help manage cancer across all stages for its customers.

In May and June, the Company and JD Health will launch a series of HCCscreen™ marketing and educational activities for people at high risk of developing liver cancer. Meanwhile, JD Health's online network of doctors and retail pharmacies will have an option to use Genetron Health's 8-gene lung cancer detection kit to help non-small cell lung cancer patients make their therapy selection decisions.

"By leveraging our strong resources across the entire pharmaceutical supply chain and our extensive medical services capabilities, JD Health and Genetron Health will explore the early liver cancer screening field together. This will enable earlier patient treatment and improve the penetration of liver cancer screening services in the industry," said Mr. Lijun Xin, Senior Vice President of JD Group and CEO of JD Health.

"This partnership combines our precision oncology capabilities with JD Health's leading online healthcare platform in China, and represents an innovative commercialization strategy for molecular diagnostics products in oncology. We expect this to become a more prominent channel over time. More importantly, this will create more value for our society by enabling more patients to access precision oncology products efficiently," said Mr. Sizhen Wang, co-founder and CEO of Genetron Health.

About Genetron Holdings LimitedGenetron Holdings Limited ("Genetron Health" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:GTH) is a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in cancer molecular profiling and harnesses advanced technologies in molecular biology and data science to transform cancer treatment. The Company has developed a comprehensive oncology portfolio that covers the entire spectrum of cancer management, addressing needs and challenges from early screening, diagnosis and treatment recommendations, as well as continuous disease monitoring and care. Genetron Health also partners with global biopharmaceutical companies and offers customized services and products. For more information, please visit ir.genetronhealth.com.

About JD HealthJD Health offers products and services that cover the entirety of the pharmaceutical industry chain, medical processes, health management scenarios, and the patient life cycle, forming a comprehensive and complete "Internet + Healthcare" landscape. JD Health's business scope covers pharmaceutical supply chain, telemedicine, health management, smart medical services and more. Additionally, JD Health partners with other companies in the industry to build a comprehensive health care ecosystem.

