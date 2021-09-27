Genetron Health And IMPACT Therapeutics Announce Partnership To Drive Development Of Synthetic Lethal Product Pipeline

BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetron Holdings Limited ("Genetron Health" or the "Company", NASDAQ: GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, today announced a partnership with IMPACT Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of targeted anti-cancer therapeutics.

The two parties will cooperate together on research and development for synthetic lethal inhibitors that are based on new targets, and the development of companion diagnostic products.

"We are pleased to have reached a partnership with IMPACT Therapeutics, whose extensive pipeline products and strong data have demonstrated potential for clinical applications. Genetron Health is dedicated to accelerating patients' access to effective therapies with the adoption of precision oncology technologies," said Sizhen Wang, Co-Founder and CEO of Genetron Health. "At present, we have CAP- and CLIA-certified laboratories in China and the United States. We are well-positioned to provide customized solutions for our global and domestic partners in cross-border clinical trials and companion diagnostic development. Overall, we remain committed to offering broader and better healthcare options to patients globally."

"IMPACT Therapeutics focuses on the research and development of targeted anti-cancer therapeutics that are based on synthetic lethality. We have assembled one of the most comprehensive DDR global pipeline of novel drug candidates, and are expanding to other novel synthetic lethal targets to broaden our pipeline," said Dr. Jun Bao, President and CEO of IMPACT Therapeutics. "We look forward to leveraging Genetron Health's experience and resources in the field of precision oncology, and working together with them to accelerate the research and development of new drugs, contributing to the global anti-cancer cause."

About Synthetic LethalitySynthetic lethality refers to the simultaneous deactivation of two, non-lethal genes that results in cell death. If specific genes can be deactivated in tumors, drugs that inhibit their synthetic lethal partner genes can target and kill cancer cells without harming healthy cells. Synthetic lethal mechanisms are expected to achieve new breakthroughs in targeted cancer therapy.

Synthetic lethal drugs possess enormous market potential. Taking PARP inhibitors (PARP is the first cancer gene to be targeted for synthetic lethal therapy) as an example, according to Evaluate Pharma, the global PARP inhibitor market will exceed US$4.5 billion by 2023, and this only includes the existing four varieties (Olaparib, Niraparib, Rucaparib, Talazoparib) that have been approved globally as of 2020.

About Genetron Holdings Limited

Genetron Holdings Limited ("Genetron Health" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:GTH) is a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in cancer molecular profiling and harnesses advanced technologies in molecular biology and data science to transform cancer treatment. The Company has developed a comprehensive oncology portfolio that covers the entire spectrum of cancer management, addressing needs and challenges from early screening, diagnosis and treatment recommendations, as well as continuous disease monitoring and care. Genetron Health also partners with global biopharmaceutical companies and offers customized services and products. For more information, please visit ir.genetronhealth.com.

About IMPACT Therapeutics

IMPACT Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of targeted anti-cancer therapeutics based on synthetic lethality. IMPACT Therapeutics has assembled one of the most comprehensive DNA damage response (DDR) global pipeline of novel drug candidates generated by in-house discovery efforts and is expanding to other novel synthetic lethality targets to broaden its pipeline. IMPACT pipeline products include PARP inhibitor (senaparib/ IMP4297), Wee1 inhibitor (IMP7068), and other novel DDR pathway inhibitors. The lead clinical program, PARP inhibitor (senaparib/ IMP4297), is in Phase II/III studies for ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, small cell lung cancer and other indications worldwide, including China. Senaparib's preliminary clinical data demonstrated superior tolerability and wider therapeutic window compared with other PARPi. Phase I study of Wee1 inhibitor (IMP7068) is conducted globally. Hedgehog pathway inhibitor (IMP5471) has received IND approval from NMPA to initiate clinical studies in China.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations ContactUS:Hoki LukEmail: hoki.luk@genetronhealth.comPhone: +1 (408) 891-9255

Media Relations ContactYanrong Zhaoyanrong.zhao@genetronhealth.com