Genesys Named A Leader In The Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant For Contact Center As A Service

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys ®, the global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions, has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service1. The company placed furthest overall for completeness of vision.

"Today, organizations are accelerating their cloud strategies to manage the exceedingly digital nature of business and rising consumer expectations. Genesys Cloud™ delivers the agility, ease and the flexibility needed to design their own customer experiences to provide highly personalized service," said Olivier Jouve, executive vice president and general manager, Genesys Cloud. "We believe our ability to continuously innovate and address emerging market needs is the reason we leapt ahead on vision and were named a Leader in the Gartner report."

As organizations respond to the current landscape and shift their priorities, Genesys is experiencing a surge in Genesys Cloud platform adoption from businesses across the world. In fact, 60% of its top 50 customers are multinational organizations, and the platform is in use in more than 70 countries, driven in part by support from the company's expansive partner ecosystem. In addition, many of the world's emerging category leaders run on Genesys Cloud with the top 30 alone handling hundreds of millions of customer interactions annually.

With its relentless focus on cloud-delivered innovation and feature velocity, Genesys will continue to deliver advancements across analytics and reporting, digital, Genesys Workforce Engagement Management, and artificial intelligence (AI) this year. Market demand for these new innovations is accelerating. For example, in the first two quarters of 2020 alone, the company's AI bookings have grown nearly 300% compared with the same period last year.

The company's continuous innovation is often cited as a primary driver for businesses standardizing on the platform. Genesys Cloud customer, Western Governor's University (WGU), is one example. According to Adam Davis, vice president of operations at WGU, "Genesys Cloud has a robust feature set backed by reliability and a steady cadence of releasing new features without disruption. The features are easy to implement, well-documented, and fully integrated without breaking any of the existing functionality. The enterprise-level support is very responsive when it comes to client success, technical support (rarely needed) and road-map engagement."

In 2015, Genesys first appeared in the North American 2 report as a Visionary and has swiftly shot up and to the right. Genesys believes this forward trajectory is testament to its ability to anticipate where the market is going and deliver the solutions businesses need to fast-track customer success.

This is the second time this year Genesys has been recognized by Gartner for its vision, also being recognized as a Visionary in the February 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Workforce Engagement Management 3.

In that report, Gartner evaluated 13 different CCaaS vendors on completeness of vision and ability to execute. Gartner then positioned the companies within one of four quadrants: Visionaries, Niche Players, Challengers, and Leaders. Gartner defines Leaders in this Magic Quadrant as companies that "are best described as suppliers with strong support for the four pillars of great customer service, and with an ability to serve multinational organizations with local sales and support organizations. Leaders are more likely to serve customers through channel partners and have strong brand recognition, which has resulted in a large installed base or above-average market growth as a result of customer demand. Leaders also benefit from being able to support varying levels of deployment complexity, including integrations with partners through established marketplaces.

