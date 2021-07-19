GenesisCare And PreludeDx™ Form Precision Medicine Global Partnership

SYDNEY and LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenesisCare, a leading global provider of integrated cancer care, has announced that it has taken a minority equity position in Prelude Corporation (PreludeDx TM), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine.

The investment represents the second partnership for the two companies. It follows the clinically-led strategic partnership to rapidly increase patient access to a new risk assessment tool, DCISionRT ®, for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) globally. The investment will accelerate the global data registry established by both companies, expand the rollout of DCISionRT to patients in need, and fast-track the active development of a new early-stage invasive breast cancer assay by PreludeDx.

DCISionRT is a precision medicine test for women diagnosed with DCIS, also known as Stage 0 breast cancer. The DCISionRT test assesses a woman's 10-year risk of recurrence of DCIS or development of invasive breast cancer after breast-conserving surgery. The test predicts the 10-yr benefit from radiation therapy in reducing disease recurrence, allowing physicians and patients to make personalized treatment decisions.

"GenesisCare is partnering with PreludeDx to improve access for cancer patients to vital precision medicine diagnostics and tailored treatments," said Dan Collins, Global Chief Executive Officer and Founder of GenesisCare.

"The DCISionRT test provides an accurate, reliable method of determining whether a patient will benefit from postoperative radiation therapy or not. The test empowers women with DCIS to make a significantly more informed decision on the best treatment for them in partnership with their physician and care team. It's a true game-changer for patients," Mr. Collins said.

"This pivotal partnership accelerates our global expansion and patient access to DCISionRT with access to over 400 GenesisCare clinical locations in the U.S., Australia, and Europe," said Dan Forche, President and CEO of PreludeDx.

"The investment also enables us to accelerate the development of essential new precision medicine products, providing physicians and patients with the precision needed to make better-informed decisions about cancer care," Mr. Forche added.

About GenesisCare

Sydney headquartered GenesisCare, is an Australian founded healthcare company. It is the world's largest provider of cancer treatment using radiotherapy - a major treatment option for cancer patients - and one of the largest integrated oncology companies. The organization provides patients with access to diagnostics, medical oncology, surgical oncology, radiotherapy, and novel therapies alongside the ability to participate in the latest clinical trials.

Every year GenesisCare clinical teams see more than 400,000 people at more than 440 locations. For cancer treatment, that includes more than 300 locations in the U.S., 38 locations in Australia, 14 in the UK and 21 in Spain, with more than 30 new centers under development.

With a growing research and trials program numbering more than 150 clinical trials, a Contract Research Organization and global innovation program across Precision Medicine and Novel Therapy, GenesisCare has an ambition to accelerate the roll out of new therapy to more patients in need in a more affordable way.

The organization employs more than 5,500 highly trained physicians, healthcare professionals and support staff across Australia, Europe, and now the U.S. We also offer cardiology and sleep services at more than 80 locations across Australia.

Our purpose is to design care experiences that get the best possible life outcomes. We believe that care should be focused on the individual, not the condition, and are proud of our world-class patient satisfaction ratings. For more information visit www.genesiscare.com .

About DCISionRT® for Breast DCIS

DCISionRT is the only risk assessment test for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) that predicts radiation therapy benefit. Patients with DCIS have cancerous cells lining the milk ducts of the breast, but they have not spread into surrounding breast tissue. In the US, over 60,000 women are newly diagnosed with DCIS each year. DCISionRT, developed by PreludeDx on technology licensed from the University of California San Francisco, and built on research that began with funding from the National Cancer Institute, enables physicians to better understand the biology of DCIS. DCISionRT combines the latest innovations in molecular biology with risk-based assessment scores to assess a woman's individual tumor biology along with other pathologic risk factors and provide a personalized recurrence risk. The test provides a Decision Score TM that identifies a woman's risk as low or elevated. DCISionRT's intelligent reporting provides a woman's recurrence risk after breast conserving surgery alone and with the addition of radiation therapy. In turn, this new information may help patients and their physicians to make more informed treatment decisions.

About PreludeDx TM

PreludeDx is a leading personalized breast cancer diagnostics company dedicated to serving breast cancer patients and physicians worldwide. Founded in 2009 with technology licensed from the University of California San Francisco, PreludeDx has focused on developing precision breast cancer tools that will impact a patient's treatment decision. Our mission is to provide patients and physicians with innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall cost burden to the healthcare system. Before making a treatment decision, Know Your Risk TM. PreludeDx is a Fjord Ventures portfolio company. For more information on how PreludeDx is making a difference for patients, please visit the Company's website: https://preludedx.com and follow us on Twitter @PreludeDx, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. PreludeDx, the PreludeDx logo, DCISionRT, the DCISionRT logo, Decision Score, The DCIS Test, Know Your Risk and Your Biology, Your Decision are trademarks of Prelude Corporation or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries.

