Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. Announces Filing Of Registration Statement

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced that it filed a registration statement on Form S-1 (the "Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, consisting of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. The Company has applied to list the units on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "GNPK.U."

While the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any industry, it intends to focus on businesses that align with the significant aerospace and aviation experience of its management team, board of directors and advisory committee. The Company's Sponsor, Genesis Park Holdings, is an affiliate of Genesis Park, a Houston-based private equity firm.

Jefferies LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option from the date of the final prospectus to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 units to cover over-allotments, if any.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, which forms a part of the Registration Statement. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

Cautionary Statements and Disclaimer

The Registration Statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Registration Statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genesis-park-acquisition-corp-announces-filing-of-registration-statement-301140342.html

SOURCE Genesis Park Acquisition Corp.