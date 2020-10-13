Genesis Networks Names New Executives To Leadership Team

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Networks Telecom Services, LLC, today announced the addition of two new members to the company's executive team: Dan Lakey, Senior Vice President, Global Sales, and Ethan Blodgett, Senior Vice President,...

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Networks Telecom Services, LLC, today announced the addition of two new members to the company's executive team: Dan Lakey, Senior Vice President, Global Sales, and Ethan Blodgett, Senior Vice President, Operations. Lakey and Blodgett will report to Genesis Networks Telecom Services CEO Jay Bock.

Dan Lakey , Senior Vice President, Global Sales . Lakey comes to Genesis from VMware where he led the Americas Telco Sales team. Previously he led Americas Sales and Market Development teams in multiple roles throughout his career, including at HPE, NEC, GENBAND, and Tekelec. Lakey earned his MBA from University of Massachusetts Boston and his bachelor's degree from Central Connecticut State University .

Ethan Blodgett, Senior Vice President, Operations. Prior to joining Genesis, Blodgett led Masergy's global Network Operation Centers. Previously Blodgett held network engineering and leadership roles at Southwestern Bell, SBC and PageNet. He earned his bachelor's degree from Texas State University.

"We are very pleased to add talent of Dan and Ethan's caliber to the Genesis leadership team," Bock said. "Both bring deep functional expertise, insight and understanding of the technology solutions space and a strategic view on how we can help our customers meet their business objectives."

About GenesisGenesis Networks Telecom Services is a subsidiary of Genesis Networks Enterprises, LLC. Genesis Networks Enterprises is an integrated technology solutions provider serving clients in the communications and large enterprise sectors. Genesis was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices and operations worldwide. For more information about Genesis, visit the company's website at www.genesisnet.com.

