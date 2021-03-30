Genesis GV80 Named 2021 Canadian Utility Vehicle Of The Year

This marks the first time Genesis has received this award Genesis continues its winning streak, having now won eight major Canadian awards across every product in its lineup this year MARKHAM, ON, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Genesis GV80 was named...

This marks the first time Genesis has received this award

Genesis continues its winning streak, having now won eight major Canadian awards across every product in its lineup this year

MARKHAM, ON, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Genesis GV80 was named 2021 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year by the Automotive Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC). This is the first time that a Genesis vehicle has received this award.

GV80 is Genesis' first-ever utility vehicle, offering consumers many world-first technologies including Road-Active Noise Cancellation and Adaptive Suspension with Road Preview, for a serene driving experience. The vehicle also embodies the brand's new athletic elegance design language.

Winners were determined by a jury of more than 80 top Canadian automotive journalists from across the country. Over 250 vehicles were eligible for evaluation.

"We are pleased that the first-ever Genesis SUV, GV80, has received this prestigious award," said Richard Trevisan, Brand Director of Genesis Motors Canada. "With its bold design and the latest technologies, GV80 exemplifies the ambition of Genesis. We believe that being a leading consumer brand means developing an exciting product lineup that is paired with unparalleled customer experience. We're honoured to receive this recognition here in Canada."

Since launching in 2016, Genesis has quickly established itself as a top automotive brand and continues to received praise for its award-winning products and unique purchase and ownership experience.

In addition to being named Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year, the brand has also won four 2021 autoTRADER.ca Awards including Best Overall Car for G70, and G80 has won the J.D. Power 2021 Canada ALG Residual Value Award.

Genesis Motors Canada

Genesis Motors Canada is headquartered in Markham, ON and distributes, markets, and services Genesis vehicles in Canada through a network of 30 agency distributors. Genesis is an all-new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, and innovation. Genesis offers a range of models including the G70 sport sedan, G80 executive sedan, the flagship G90 sedan, and the GV80 sport utility vehicle. All Genesis vehicles sold in Canada feature set, all-inclusive pricing, Genesis at Home concierge for sales and service, complimentary scheduled maintenance, a comprehensive warranty, and more. Visit www.genesis.ca to learn more.

SOURCE Genesis Motors Canada