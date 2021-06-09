Genesis Energy, L.P. To Present At The BofA Securities 2021 Energy Credit Conference

Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) - Get Report announced today that it will participate in the BofA Securities 2021 Energy Credit Conference. The conference is being held virtually on Wednesday, June 9th, 2021 and Thursday, June 10th, 2021.

The Partnership's latest presentation materials are available and may be downloaded by visiting the Partnership's website at www.genesisenergy.com under "Presentations" under the Investors tab.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis' operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, onshore facilities and transportation and marine transportation. Genesis' operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005285/en/