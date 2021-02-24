Genesis Energy, L.P. To Present At The Barclays Midstream & Clean Infrastructure Corporate Access Days

Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) - Get Report announced today that it will participate in the Barclays Midstream & Clean Infrastructure Corporate Access Days. The conference is being held virtually on February 24th and 25th.

The Partnership's latest presentation materials are available and may be downloaded by visiting the Partnership's website at www.genesisenergy.com under "Presentations" under the Investors tab.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis' operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, onshore facilities and transportation and marine transportation. Genesis' operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.

