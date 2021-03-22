Genesis Energy, L.P. To Participate In Investor Conferences

Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) - Get Report announced today that it will participate in the following investor conferences this week.

Simmons Energy | A Division of Piper Sandler 21st Annual Energy Conference on Monday and Tuesday, March 22-23, 2021

Truist Securities 4th Annual Utilities, Midstream & Alternative Energy Summit on Thursday, March 25, 2021

The Partnership's latest presentation materials are available and may be downloaded by visiting the Partnership's website at www.genesisenergy.com under "Presentations" under the Investors tab.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis' operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, onshore facilities and transportation and marine transportation. Genesis' operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210322005213/en/