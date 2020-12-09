Genesis Biotechnology Group Announces Second Year Of CRO Relationship With Yale University

Collaboration aims to accelerate the development and translation of Yale's research and innovation projects to a decision point

HAMILTON, N.J., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Biotechnology Group ® (GBG) and its CRO arm Genesis Drug Discovery & Development™ (GD 3) announced today that it has expanded its relationship with Yale University to continue to offer GD3's integrated portfolio of preclinical services to the awardees of the Blavatnik Fund for Innovation. Initiated in 2018, this is a part of GD 3's efforts to offer early drug discovery-based services to Yale's researchers, allowing their breakthrough research to get to the market as new drugs and treatments.

"We are delighted to partner with Yale University for a second year to accelerate the transition of fundamental biomedical discoveries into commercialization opportunities," said Eli Mordechai, PhD, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GBG. "Our partnership with Yale will continue building our ongoing strong and mutually beneficial relationship with the Blavatnik Fund and Office of Cooperative Research at Yale."

"We are deeply privileged to be chosen by Yale as a trusted partner CRO to help the entrepreneur scientists' transition their research towards commercialization" said Prabal Banerjee, PhD, Director of Business Development for GD3. "The ability to provide integrated services to projects as they transition from discovery to development is always reassuring for partners like Yale."

This partner arrangement was made possible by a grant from the Blavatnik Family Foundation. This multi-year grant supports the Blavatnik Fund for Innovation at Yale, which was designed to bridge the gap between life science research and business and support faculty in the commercialization of applied research and technology. The fund's recent commitment of $25 million has created new opportunities for emerging ventures and biotech companies.

About GBG

Genesis Biotechnology Group (GBG) is a consortium of vertically-integrated companies, with a mission of improving patient care through cross-linking their expertise, dedication, and vision in the fields of drug discovery, personalized and tailored clinical diagnostics, and through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of unique biotechnology-based products.

About Genesis Drug Discovery & Development

GD3 is a fully integrated CRO focused on providing services to support preclinical drug discovery programs from early discovery through preclinical development. GD3's portfolio is quite diverse and covers all areas of preclinical drug discovery/development, including "Discovery Biology", "Synthetic Organic and Medicinal Chemistry", DMPK/in-vivo pharmacology and Toxicology. GD3's capabilities also include model development for a wide range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, ophthalmology, inflammation/autoimmunity, metabolic diseases, and microbiome.

About The Blavatnik Fund for Innovation at Yale

The Blavatnik Fund for Innovation at Yale supports Yale faculty in the commercialization of applied research and technology in the life sciences. A significant obstacle to the development of early-stage university discoveries is the lack of funding for the proof-of-concept and validation studies needed to demonstrate commercial potential. To overcome this barrier, the Fund provides funding and business development support to help validate nascent technologies and identify potential industry partners to advance these technologies to the marketplace.

